advertisement

“Sal was the owner and sole owner of Sal’s Salumeria Salata, but for us children he was more like Santa Claus. We were going after school, and Sal said,” Hold on, bambinos, I have a little something thing for you in the back. “Then he would disappear for a second and come back with a special treat he was going to jump into. our mouths – garlic knots, cannoli, cheesecloth, antifreeze, long rows of industrial staples – all that Sal had on hand, costs, no money accepted, no questions asked. In retrospect, maybe someone should have asked a few questions. “

“Do you see that knucklehead counting the money by the piggy bank?” It was Jimmy (Screeches) Scrizzione, a soft-spoken wrestler with a million dollar smile and a work ethic that would shame any Puritan. Unfortunately, he also had a little habit – some boys think it might be neurophysiological – of not being able to pick up a whiz without making such a loud scream and, frankly, alarming that they kept getting the attention of the forces of the order . “

“No one was more proud of his Italian heritage than Wesleydale (the Italian type) Von Stroppenheimer IX. The I.G. constantly hit us with old country phrases like “Oh! Solo mio? “And” It’s a spicy ball of meat! “And good luck trying to stop him every time a fire hydrant breaks out – he would rush out to go into a splashing war with the neighborhood kids, frolicking among the frozen jets of marinara.”

advertisement

“Whether you have a broken jaw or a broken heart, no one can treat you like Mama Gabbagool. Just a few minutes spent in his strong, loving, salty and paprika-flavored arms, and all your problems seemed to melt away. Then, before you know it, it was already time to put on your weight belt and put this thirty-five pound vixen, ruby ​​and white marbled on its hook in the freezer of Sal, and keep Mama G. and your ‘little secret’ safe another week. “

“Many sages have dismissed Hatori as nothing more than a resurrected 9th-century samurai seeking revenge on the clan who plundered his daimyo’s barley crop. But, to me, Hot Tony was more like a father figure who taught me to hold my head high, to stay alive and, whatever happens, never to retread my katana until the blood gushes out, shining like wine, from these evil traitors of pigs Minamoto clan. “

“Frankly, no one knew what to think of DeNunzio, Bobby (the old man supposed to look like a young man). The way he had a young wife and grandchildren, but also, in a way, the face of a guy old enough to run a restaurant and a film festival in Tribeca. But you couldn’t count Bobby, because any Mob action that has taken place over the past forty-five years, he was always there, in a lead role. And yet, at the end of the day – or whatever unit of time Bobby existed in – he was a man with simple needs. All he wanted from life was if someone was talking to him. “

.

advertisement