Granada vs Espanyol

Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes, Granada

Saturday, 01-02-2020 @ 15h

Granada has lost eight of its last 11 La Liga games after last weekend’s 2-0 defeat in Seville. Espanyol have been undefeated in three La Liga games since the appointment of new manager Abelardo on December 27, winning five points from those matches which all went against in the first half.

Granada have two wins and two draws in their first four away games in La Liga this season, but the Nazaries have had a point on the road for four months after the weekend’s 2-0 loss end last against Seville to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

A seven-game losing streak completely derailed last season’s Segunda finalist, who was in nosebleed territory at the top of the table in ten games; and although five of these losses were suffered by teams currently ranked in the top seven, it is an alarming sequence that needs to be addressed quickly.

In terms of relegation concerns, Granada still seems relatively comfortable in 11th place, where they hold a ten point advantage over the last three, but the worsening of motion sickness puts maximum pressure on the Andalusian to get home results.

Despite losing eight of their last 11 La Liga games, Diego Martinez’s men have won two of their last three games at Los Carmenes, and they will hope to do the trick once more against Espanyol this Saturday after defeated Periquitos from side 0-3 in September. reverse mounting.

It is of course the debut of Espanyol under the new boss Abelardo, but it already looks like a much improved outfit on the side which succumbed so easily to the Nazaries on the third day – one of the 12 defeats for the league suffered by Periquitos in the first half of the campaign.

Espanyol have not yet been beaten in La Liga since Abelardo’s arrival at RCDE stadium, eliminating a draw at home against Barcelona (2-2) and Athletic Bilbao (1-1) on each side a superb 1-2 success against Villarreal at La Ceramica.

While last weekend’s result against Bilbao means Periquitos are still without a home win in the league this season, it was another step in the right direction for a team that looked set to be sidelined at the bottom of the table there barely a few weeks ago. .

The release of the Copa de l’Espanyol at Real Sociedad for a week last Wednesday is unlikely to hurt them as they are mainly focused on the downside, and the line-up of visitors should be ahead of their trip to Los Carmenes during the 22nd day.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Saturday, 01-02-2020 @ 18h

Six of the last seven competitive matches between the two teams have produced less than 2.5 goals. 17 of Atletico Madrid’s 21 La Liga games this season have also generated less than 2.5 goals. Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 20 games in all competitions, winning 15. Los Blancos are undefeated in their last 15 outings at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning ten. Atletico Madrid have won only two of their last 12 away games in all competitions (W2, D5 and L5), including just one in seven victories in traveling in La Liga (W1, D5 and L1).

It was a flawless start to 2020 for Real Madrid after seven of seven wins in all competitions, and Los Blancos are firmly on track for more silverware this season to add to their triumph over Saudi Arabia’s Supercopa De Espana more early this month.

Victories against Getafe (0-3), Seville (2-1) and Valladolid (0-1) since the start of the year have seen Los Blancos forge three points ahead of the challengers closest to Barcelona at the top La Liga, while they also progressed smoothly in the quarterfinals of Copa Del Rey thanks to easy wins at Unionistas de Salamanca (1-3) and Real Zaragoza (0-4).

Zinedine Zidane lined up a solid team midweek for this last competition; an indication that the Frenchman intends to track down all the distinctions of this mandate, following a 2018/19 campaign without a trophy.

Real will face Madrid’s big rival Atleti again this weekend after lifting the Supercopa at his expense via penalties just a fortnight ago, and we should be ready for another tight affair at the Bernabeu after the stalemate 0-0 of the two teams in Jeddah.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo publicly supported longtime boss Diego Simeone midweek, but it is undoubtedly the most difficult period in the club’s mandate .

In just a few weeks, Los Colchoneros suffered the disappointment of the Supercopa, a Copa Del Rey exit at the hands of Cultural Leonesa, and perhaps more importantly, they lost ten points behind in the La Liga title race .

Simeone is unlikely to concede a national defeat as there are still 17 games to play, but a 2-0 defeat at Eibar, followed by a frustrating 0-0 home draw against the locals soil Leganes, left his team ten points behind the leader. Real.

If there is a chance that Atleti can fight for the title, they just have to beat Los Blancos in their own backyard this Saturday afternoon.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Los Colchoneros would succeed in doing so, given that they have won only one of their last seven La Liga games, while Real are undefeated in their last 15 outings at the Bernabeu , winning ten.

Real Mallorca vs Real Valladolid

Iberoster Estadi, Palma de Mallorca

Saturday, 01-02-2020 @ 20:30

All 18 Majorcan points except one this season have been won at Son Moix. Los Bermellones beat Valencia 4-1 on matchday 20 for their fifth home win of the campaign. Valladolid are now winless in nine La Liga games (D5, L4) after their 0-1 home loss to Real Madrid last weekend. Pucela went to Palma this Saturday after winning just one of his last ten La Liga road trips (W1, D4 and L5).

Despite a lively and lively 45-minute opening presentation at Reale Arena last weekend, Mallorca was finally overthrown by Real Sociedad in the second period, and the score of 3-0 full-time marked a ninth defeat after ten road trips this season for the Vicente Moreno side.

But La Liga fans will now have gotten used to the unfortunate form outside Mallorca, and more importantly, the fact that their regular (and often full) shots outside of Palma have little effect on their results and their performance at home.

Mallorca has been a match for most teams at Son Moix this season, never more than in Valencia’s last hit 4-1 on matchday 20, so bettors should not be deterred from hosts this Saturday despite their submission in San Sebastian the last time. weekend.

Los Bermellones have won all but one of the La Liga points at home and will be confident that they will be able to record their sixth win of the season at Son Moix against Valladolid in difficulty.

A well-worked free kick was all that separated Valladolid and Real Madrid from Jose Zorrilla last weekend when Los Blancos missed narrow winners from 0-1, but the result extended Pucela’s winless streak in La Liga to nine matches.

From a stable position in the middle of the table, Sergio’s charges have now dropped to 16th after collecting only five points out of a possible 27, and they will head to Palma this Saturday at only five points from the last three.

As such, this fixture has become a real six pointer, and one that Valladolid desperately needs to get something. They easily dispatched Los Bermellones 3-0 to Jose Zorrilla in the November reverse game, which will give them a healthy dose of conviction on their trip to Palma.

But a similar result seems unlikely based on Mallorca’s relative strength at home and the fact that visitors have won just one of their last ten La Liga road games (W1, D4 and L5).

Valencia vs Celta Vigo

Estadio Mestalla, Valencia

Saturday, 01-02-2020 @ 23h

Valencia’s 2-0 victory over Barcelona last weekend extended their undefeated league record this season to 11 matches (W6, D5). Celta Vigo have won no victory in seven La Liga matches (D5, L2) and have only won one of their last 13 league appearances (W1, D5 and L7). The Celestes also travel to Mestalla after winning just one of their ten away games in La Liga this season (W1, D3 and L6).

A goal by Uruguayan striker Gabriel Fernandez was enough for Celta Vigo to win when the teams met in Balaidos on day two, but it would be a shock for the Celestes to repeat this success at Mestalla this weekend .

Currently in 7th place in the La Liga standings, it has certainly been an inconsistent overall campaign so far for Los Che, who has just qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League by a width of hair before a toothless defeat against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana.

But one thing that has remained constant is the solid form from Valencia to Mestalla in the league. Albert Celades’ men rebounded after a tough spell to beat the Barcelona champions 2-0 in their own backyard last weekend, extending their undefeated streak at Mestalla this quarter to 11 games (W6, D5).

Valencia will return home here on match day 22, and nothing short of a win will face a Celta team that has only won one in ten this season (W1, D3, L6). Los Che are only two points behind Getafe, 4th. The success against the Celestes this Saturday will put them in the running for a place in the Champions League for the third consecutive season.

After three draws on spin, it could be argued that Oscar Garcia somewhat stabilizes the ship at Celta, although last week’s 0-0 draw at Balaidos against traditionally poor travelers, Eibar, was a real disappointment .

The Galicians are now winless in La Liga in seven (D5, L2) and have won only one of their last 13 high-flying matches (W1, D5 and L7), a form which marks Celta again as real candidates relegation this quarter after a 17th place finish in 2018/19.

Fortunately for the Celestes, they remain at a point of safety, Mallorca being unable to break the chains in 17th position, even if this gap could widen this weekend with Los Bermellones who dreamed of taking care of a Valladolid team in difficulty at Son Moix.

That means Celta probably needs something from this game to stay close at hand, but even a performance similar to what they produced in the 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames there. a fortnight may not be enough if you put your feet back as best you can.

Sunday calendar

-Leganes vs Real Sociedad at 2 p.m.

-Eibar vs Real Betis at 4 p.m.

-Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe at 6 p.m.

-Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves at 8:30 p.m.

-Villarreal vs Osasuna at 8:30 p.m.

-Barcelona vs Levante @ 23h

