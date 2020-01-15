advertisement

The American singer turns Manhattan upside down

Selena Gómez has once again shown why she is one of the most visited celebrities on social networks and the one with the greatest media impact. And although it’s true that criticism of the singer has recently become widespread due to her physical changes, selena is slowly becoming the star she had before her depression.

And she only showed it a few hours ago New York, As part of his agreement with the sportswear brand Puma, the singer attended an event in one of the brand’s most important stores in New York,

Selena Gomez arrived at the Puma Store in New York on January 14th

And of course, as expected, social networks have gone crazy Gomez Participation at the event. But be careful, because what caught the attention of this store visit (eye, not improvised, let alone) was the singer’s lipstick.

Selena Gomez’s lipstick

While it is true that Selena has already worn lipsticks of very bold colors on many occasions, in this case the dark color she has worn on site has attracted special attention.

Selena Gomez with fans leaves the Puma store in New York (January 14)

It was by far the most commented look of a Gomez which of course is more than pleased to be the center of attention and to see how the networks rotate with it.

Sure, what cares puma Selena mainly chose this eye-catching color because there was a lot of talk about her presence at the event. After the release of her new album Rare, it’s more than welcome to see her name in the media and on the networks.

Selena Gomez with fans at the Puma event in New York (January 14)

Because no matter how much the singer has been saying for months that she no longer has the reactions of her followers and haters, her reputation depends on it.

