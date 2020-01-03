advertisement

Rihanna has shown on many occasions that she is not exactly a woman who is very aware of the criticism of her haters. Or rather that they affect him very much. There is also a wave of criticism every time Twitter or Instagram across from BarbadosThe singer usually responds with even more provocative publications.

And it is so recently that the haters of the Caribbean have concentrated all their energies on criticizing the figure of Rihanna, It’s no secret that the singer no longer has the figure she had some time ago and gained a few pounds.

That is why many of her critics have criticized her. However, the artist has once again shown that she has many personalities, and unlike many others, she has decided to continue at the bottom of the canyon to demonstrate that she will continue as much as she is told about everything in the networks more than happy with her figure.

Rihanna’s intimate collection

And she did it great. As you can see in the pictures below, Rihanna already has everything ready for the intimate collection for the day of San Valentin your brand Savage x Fenty.

His followers have started to move with various models in the Caribbean network photos and videos. A series of publications that, as expected, did nothing but Petarlo.

And as much as their haters try to submerge the Caribbean with their criticism, their most loyal followers show that Rihanna stays for them every time pictures like this appear. ” a goddess”.

Comments like ” Brutal, “” It’s crazy, “” Incredible, “” I don’t care if she’s a little thicker, she’s still a super sensual woman, “” Rihanna was, is, and always will be a diva “or” As much as Rihanna criticizes, she is still silent And fly nets with a series of photos, see the greeting they received, and expect a surefire collection for San Valentín 2020,

