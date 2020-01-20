advertisement

January 20, 2020 against Jesper Berggreen

I follow Robert Llewellyn and his YouTube channel Fully charged since it was launched almost ten years ago, and it has been very educational and so much fun. Robert’s feeling of telling the stories about electric vehicles to the not very technically educated audience really paid off. The channel has more than 600,000 subscribers. The pilot show of June 2010 has 106,000 views and now every new episode on the channel reaches that number within a few days.

The show became even more diverse when Jonny Smith became a member a few years ago and it is a real treat because he is such a nerd, in the most comfortable sense of the word. I mean, his first meeting with Robert was when they took a ride in Jonny’s self-built 740 hp updated 1974 Enfield 8000 ECC “Flux capacitor.” Hilarious!

It was a genius for Robert to get Jonny on the show, and the team has since brought in more people who do an excellent job of hosting new technology shows, from power generation to electric planes. But now they have done something new and again they hit a home run. Meet Maddie Moate. With her at the front they made a show with the title ‘Maddie goes electric – a beginner’s guide for driving an electric vehicle’.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UCidqMieGM [/ embed]

What’s so great about it? Well, this show is probably not for most CleanTechnica readers, because they are usually very well aware of what is going on in the EV room, but I personally am extremely happy that this show will appear. I have gone through the entire process to gain knowledge about EVs – by reading thousands of articles, watching thousands of videos, testing many cars, living thousands of miles with a handful of different models and finally buying the ones I needed – I am has come to the point that my friends and family see me as the nerd. That is fine, but it is also a problem, because they can be intimidated if I cannot stop the many technical explanations that I find necessary to make the right choices when I consider dumping the old gas piston and going electric.

With the years of experience of the fully charged show by Robert Llewellyn, they have now been able to place Maddie Moate in front of the camera in a highly competent, communicative way before she knows too much about EVs, giving the viewer a relaxed and real experience with the process to become familiar with the new world of EVs. And in combination with the excellent editing quality, it works so well that I would refer anyone who’s curious about EVs as a newbie to this show.

In episode 1, Maddie starts all over again. Admittedly, she has tried a BMW i3 before, but apart from that she knows nothing at the front. Her authentic responses to the information she receives and the test drives are refreshing. Everyone who drives an EV remembers that you pushed the accelerator pedal and the silent force the first time in response. You just can’t ignore that feeling. There is a lot in this. View it and make sure you tell someone who knows nothing about EVs.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9A4ytljB-jo [/ embed]

About the author

Jesper Berggreen Jesper had enormously expanded his view of the world after attending primary school in rural Africa in the early 1980s. And while he trained a computer programmer and laboratory technician working with computers and lab robots at the forensic medicine institute in Aarhus, Denmark, he never forgets what life is like to have nothing. So it became clear to him that technological progress is necessary for the prosperity of all humanity, by sharing this one vessel that we call planet Earth. However, technology must be smart, clean, sustainable, widely accessible and democratic to change the world for the better. Writing about clean energy, electric transport, energy poverty and related issues, he communicates the message to everyone who wants to know better. Jesper is the founder of Lifelike.dk.









