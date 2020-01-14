advertisement

The mother of a British tourist who died after falling off a cliff in Sydney’s eastern suburbs has mocked cruel trolls who made fun of her daughter’s death.

The 21-year-old Madalyn Davis tragically plunged into the Diamond Bay Reserve in the affluent suburb of Vaucluse at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Instagram model had been at a party when she and seven friends decided to drive to the cliffs early in the morning to take a photo.

advertisement

Her fateful search for a photo met with criticism online. Her latest Instagram post, which she called “stupid,” left countless comments.

Rebecca Smith, Ms. Davis’ mother, has now run to defend her daughter and told Trolls that her daughter had made a tragic mistake and did not deserve to die.

“My daughter wasn’t obsessed with being a wonderful, beautiful person who made a mistake,” she wrote on Instagram.

media_cameraMs Smith struck cruel trolls and said while her daughter made a mistake she didn’t deserve to die. Instagram / beckyboo262

“How can you write things like that? She has a little sister and a little brother who are reading this. “

Ms. Smith also posted a number of photos in her Instagram stories that included a message to those who had left hurtful comments.

In a post she ridiculed trolls and wrote: “She always wanted to be famous, so thank you trolls, you make it possible.”

Media_cameraMs Smith’s photos of her stories were intended as a touching homage to her daughter. Instagram / Beckyboo292media_camera In addition to trolls, Ms. Smith said she comforted the many messages of support that she had received from her daughter’s friends. Picture: Instagram / beckyboo262

As part of her homage, Ms. Smith said that her daughter had even sparked controversy as it helped improve her profile.

“Maddy once said when she was first trolled, ‘Mommy, that’s a good thing. The more people leave comments, the better my profile.

“So fill your boots, you wicked people. You are the one who has to sleep with yourself at night.

“Madalyn was loved. She had integrity and decency. If you have to believe something else to feel better, that’s your pain.

“I wish you healing for everything that made you act like this.”

media_cameraMadalyn Davis died on Sunday after falling off a cliff in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. Image: Instagram / Madalyn Davismedia_cameraFriends said the tourist was trying to take a photo at the time. Picture: Instagram / Madalyn Davis

RELATED: The model falls to death at the selfie location

Friends have also left comments on Ms. Davis’ latest Instagram post that the accident broke their hearts.

“What happened to Maddy was a mistake and nobody should be held responsible, especially not her,” wrote Meg Feather on her Instagram account, adding, “She didn’t deserve it.”

Another said: “Nobody has to comment on bad or hurtful comments on their site, they just lost their LIFE. It is so cruel to see. You should be ashamed of yourself. “

“Just stop everyone who makes rude comments,” said another.

media_cameraOne described her last moments as “mistakes” on Instagram. Photo: Instagram / Madalyn Davismedia_cameraTourists who take risks in Diamond Bay on January 6, 2020 for the best selfies. Image: Adam Yip

Her sudden death shocked many, including ex-boyfriend Kory Dargue, who used to go to Instagram to share an emotional post describing their relationship.

“Ups, downs, downs, rights … our relationship was pretty much a cheat code for Grand Theft Auto … but we always did it … and we did it all together,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for the best years of my life. A house, a car, a dog (a kind), a ski vacation, all the parties and festivals and of course the most beautiful vacation of all mankind … Disneyland Florida. “

media_cameraMs Davis’ ex paid tribute to his former girlfriend in an emotional post. Picture: Instagram / Kory Samuel Dargue

Many described Ms. Davis as a “talented” make-up artist after the news.

“Such a beautiful soul, you simply enjoyed life to the fullest, you were one of the nicest people, the most beautiful! you are missed so much that you were really taken too early, ”wrote one on Facebook.

The last photo of the model was also shared on the social media platform. It shows her smiling while surrounded by friends in a Bondi beach bar.

media_camera It has been reported that this is Madalyn’s last photo before she died. Picture: Instagram / Josh Poole

“Words cannot describe how much it hurts. I love you and I think of you Rebecca Smith (Madalyn’s mother), my heart is broken, ”said another friend on Instagram.

Another said, “Terrible news, I hope you are looked after up there.”

Ms. Davis, who was from Lincoln in the UK, had traveled through Thailand and Bali in the past few weeks before arriving in Australia.

media_camera She had traveled and had previously visited Bali and Thailand. Picture: Instagram / Madalyn Davis

“It’s only six weeks until I’m on the road and everything I’ve worked, done, and gone through is worthwhile,” she said to her 14,000 Instagram followers on September 30.

On December 14, she wrote: “I have never looked back at my old life (but I miss my job) and I am very much looking forward to my future abroad.”

media_camera The death of the 21-year-old shocked many. Picture: Instagram / Madalyn Davis

In other social media awards, friend Tommaso Fabri from Newcastle said: “I am totally destroyed … I wanted to organize myself to go to Sydney to see her. I never thought it would happen.” She has such a wonderful soul x. “

Paris Lynn replied, “It’s not that sad. These things don’t happen.”

“RIP Maddie,” said Kelsie Fowler.

Georgia Perry, also from Lincoln in the UK, said: “Those who died yesterday had plans for this morning. And those who died this morning had plans for tonight. Don’t take life for granted … you may never get this chance again. “

The Waverley Council says on its website that the reserve “offers excellent prospects over dramatic cliffs”.

Hundreds of Google reviews have been written for the coastal cliffs that are popular with people who want to take selfies and wedding photos.

A crew from Marine Rescue Middle Harbor is involved in the search for a woman in her early 20s who is missing in Diamond Bay in eastern Sydney. Emergency services were alerted after a group of people who took photos in the fence earlier this morning gathered and the woman was unable to find pic.twitter.com/Du5GCuPxTn

– Marine Rescue NSW (@MarineRescueNSW) January 11, 2020

Comments include: “You have now barricaded yourself in the best part, but you can still get some nice photos from the walking route”, “took photos here before the wedding … BUT really have to be careful” and “be careful, it is not the safest place in the world “.

Marine Rescue NSW said emergency services were called on Sunday morning “after a group of people took photos inside the fence … and found the woman and failed to find”.

Nine reported that Ms. Davis had left a party with friends in Rose Bay on Sunday.

media_cameraA group of people was seen walking up the cliffs. Image: Nine Newsmedia_camera The vision captures the group that jumps over the fence. Image: 10 messages first

Recordings from multiple TV channels show a group of people walking down a nearby street on Sunday morning before climbing a fence at the popular and picturesque spot.

A member of the group looks over the edge before everyone disappears.

The NSW police told news.com that an investigation was underway.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | continue rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally released as a Mum of Dead model, “cruel trolls” pop

advertisement