Macy’s continues to develop its loyalty program.

The retailer, who recently announced some major structural changes to its business as part of its turnaround plan, has updated its Star Rewards program so members can earn points with every purchase regardless of payment method. Customers can also spend their rewards on all products, including top brands.

Based on annual spending, Macy’s cardholders are automatically included in the loyalty program at one of three levels: silver, gold or platinum. Buyers without Macy cards, on the other hand, can register for the bronze level in shops, online or via the Macy’s app. Rewards members receive benefits such as bonus points on special campaign days as well as discounts and offers such as access to exclusive events.

“Macy’s Star Rewards program was a huge success,” said Rich Lennox, chief customer officer. “We achieved strong results and received positive customer feedback. In this next phase of the program, all customers will receive rewards for everything they buy and can redeem for anything they want. In the simplest sense, we love our customers back. “

According to the company, Star Rewards has almost 30 million members. The customer loyalty program, which was reissued for cardholders in autumn 2017 and expanded to all customers the following year, is being strengthened at a time when Macy wants to provide new sales impulses and improve profitability in a challenging environment for department stores.

On Wednesday during Investors Day, the chain presented a three-year plan that included the dismantling of 125 branches, the loss of 2,000 jobs (or about 9% of the company’s workforce), and the expansion of investments in both higher-margin private label brands and cheaply through Macy’s backstage. The Cincinnati headquarters and tech office in San Francisco will also be closed, and some of these jobs will be relocated to New York City’s new home base. Macy’s expects these measures to save the company $ 1.5 billion annually by the end of 2022.

“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, tackling the unhealthy parts of the business directly and exploring new sources of revenue,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO, in a statement Tuesday. “In the past three years we have shown that we can increase the return on sales. However, we still have a lot to do to improve the bottom line. We are confident that the strategy we are announcing today will enable us to stabilize the margin in 2020 and lay the foundation for sustainable, profitable growth. “

