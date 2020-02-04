advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – Macy’s announced Tuesday the closure of 125 of its least productive stores and the loss of 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store attempts to reinvent itself in the era of online shopping.

Store closings represent about one-fifth of Macy’s current total. They include around 30 that are being closed and represent $ 1.4 billion in annual sales.

Macy did not say how many jobs would be lost in the closed stores.

The company’s jobs will be cut when Macy’s closes offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco, leaving New York as its sole headquarters. Macy’s has said that the 2,000 jobs lost represent about 9% of its workforce.

Overall, Macy’s currently employs approximately 130,000 people.

Macy’s is also testing a new small store format located in a strip center, instead of a mall. The store will offer a mix of local goods and products from Macy’s as well as food and beverage options. He will open his first so-called Market by Macy’s in Dallas on Thursday. The company also plans to create four billion dollar brands.

Macy’s, like his peers Nordstrom and J.C. Penney, is facing stiffer competition and changing buyer behavior. Department stores are seeing their customers increasingly move towards low-cost stores like T.J. Maxx for the big discounts on famous brands. They also rent and buy used goods online.

Macy’s has pursued a number of strategies to lure people back. These include joining forces recently with the ThredUp resale site. The company’s Bloomingdale division launched a rental service last year. And he has expanded his overpriced concept called Backstage in many stores.

It has also improved the appearance of its top 150 stores in healthy malls. These stores account for approximately 50% of its total brick and mortar sales. He announced Tuesday that he plans to upgrade 100 more stores this year.

The company has also closed stores in recent years and cut management levels by trying to be more agile.

However, that was not enough.

Macy’s announced a larger-than-expected 3.5% drop in sales at stores open for at least one year in its third fiscal quarter, which ended on November 2. This marked the first comparable quarterly decline in Macy’s store sales in nearly two years.

Its activity increased in November and December – comparable store sales decreased by 0.6%. But analysts say the department store is losing market share. The company is expected to release final fourth quarter results later this month.

“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, tackle the unhealthy parts of the business directly and explore new sources of revenue,” said Jeff Gennette, who took the reins as CEO in early 2017.

Macy’s said these measures are expected to generate gross annual savings of approximately $ 1.5 billion, which will be fully realized by the end of 2022. For 2020, Macy’s forecasts gross savings of approximately $ 600 million of dollars.

The announcement comes before Macy’s annual investor meeting in New York on Wednesday, where Gennette is expected to unveil a three-year reinvention plan.

Macy’s Inc. shares rose 17 cents, or about 1%, to reach $ 16.64 after hours after the company’s announcement. In the past year, they have decreased by almost 36%.

