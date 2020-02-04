advertisement

Big changes are underway at Macy’s.

The department store chain has announced plans to close 125 outposts over the next three years, or approximately $ 1.4 billion in annual sales, and to consolidate its New York headquarters to streamline business.

Around 2,000 jobs in companies (or 9% of the workforce) will be lost as a result of the move. Macy’s also plans to close its offices in downtown San Francisco, Cincinnati and Lorain, Ohio.

“We are leading the organization through significant structural changes to reduce costs, bring teams closer together, and reduce duplication. This will be a difficult week for our team as we say goodbye to great colleagues and good friends, ”said chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette. “The changes we make are profound and affect all areas of the business, but they are necessary. I know we will be stronger, more agile and more competitive in today’s retail environment. “

Macy’s will be operating in around 400 branches nationwide and will upgrade another 100 branch offices in its portfolio and test a new small-sized business that Macy’s calls the market. In addition, the number of employees at the Mason, Ohio and Springdale, Ohio offices will increase.

The company also announced various executive changes: Former Chief Stores Officer John Harper assumed the role of Chief Operations Officer, while Marc Mastronardi was promoted to Chief Stores Officer and Danielle Kirgan to Chief Transformation and Human Resources Officer.

“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, tackling the unhealthy parts of the business directly, and opening up new sources of revenue,” added Gennette. “In the past three years we have shown that we can increase the return on sales. However, we still have a lot to do to improve the bottom line. We are confident that the strategy we are announcing today will enable us to stabilize the margin in 2020 and lay the foundation for sustainable, profitable growth. “

The announcement comes two months after the release of the third quarter earnings report for November 2, which saw the first drop in sales in the same business in two years and the forecast for the year as a whole was shortened. Macy’s executives blamed the disappointing results of the warmer fall season and slower pedestrian traffic as a result of a broader shift from brick-and-mortar to online retail.

Macy’s has invested more resources in its mobile ecommerce app over the past few months to support its ongoing trend reversal efforts and exceed its $ 1.5 billion sales target on its website to drive online sales and Promote visits to stores.

Although Gennette said on November 21 that the retailer “had confidence in our vacation strategies,” Macy’s had lowered its outlook and expected adjusted earnings per share in the range of $ 2.57 to $ 2.77 lower than the previous one Forecast ranges from $ 2.85 to $ 3.05. A 2.5% to 2.0% decrease in sales is also expected compared to the previous figure of approximately constant sales.

The company is expected to provide more information tomorrow on Investors Day.

