The company’s restructuring plan provides for the loss of 2,000 jobs.

By Catherine Thornebeck

ABC News – In another signal for a changing landscape for American retailers, Macy’s announced a massive restructuring that would include the closure of 125 department stores, 2,000 job cuts, and the closure of three corporate offices.

Macy’s used to be a popular shopping mall, but now it is part of a growing number of brick-and-mortar retailers who have struggled with the emergence of e-commerce giants and changing consumer tastes in recent years. Experts said that once you were the titans of retail space, many stores will “experience a lot more pain”.

Macy CEO Jeff Gennette said Tuesday that the company had a “clear vision” of how it will “fit in with retail today” when it unveiled the restructuring plan.

“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, tackling the unhealthy parts of the business directly and opening up new sources of income,” said Gennette in a statement. “I know we will be stronger, more agile, and more competitive in today’s retail environment.”

As part of the revised strategy, the retailer hopes to focus on digital growth and its website.

The company, which currently has 680 branches, will close 125 of its “least productive branches” over the next three years. It will also open a smaller market of Macy’s stores, especially not in malls, that offers “goods and local goods, as well as local food and drinks and a robust community calendar of events”. The first store is slated to open in Dallas on Thursday.

Finally, the company is expected to reduce its total workforce by 9% and have offices in San Francisco, Cincinnati and Lorain, Ohio. New York City will now house Macy’s only corporate headquarters.

While Macy’s continues to be profitable, the company’s sales have declined in recent years and inventories have dropped more than 30% in the past year. The shares of other shopping centers like J.C. Penney’s and Kohls have dropped similarly over the past year.

The news is “an appallingly painful reminder of the digitalization of the future of the shopping experience,” Eric Schiffer, CEO of the private equity firm Patriarch Organization, which focuses on retail, told ABC News on Wednesday.

“This is a bloodbath, and especially at Macy, they’ll likely lose a third, if not two thirds, of their supplies,” said Schiffer. “There will be a lot more pain and erosion in traditional retail.”

The change is “mainly due to the convenience, digitalization and stronger dominance of key players such as Amazon and other companies that operate at an extreme level of competition” online. “

“All of these steps, the closure of the company headquarters and the closure of stores are helping with a major system problem,” he said.

Stacey Widlitz, President of SW Retail Advisors, said the announcement of Macy’s restructuring was no surprise.

“Last year, we had nearly 10,000 stores nearby in the US, and I think we’re going to do it again in 2020,” she told ABC News. “I think we know that the department store is losing a lot of its share and has to close a lot more stores.”

“You’re looking at J.C. Penneys, you’re looking at Macy, you can argue that a lot more store closings need to happen – and that’s likely to happen,” she added.

Widlitz noted that a key problem for department stores in difficulty is that they “all sell the same brands, that the differentiating factor is price, and that this is a losing battle.”

The sale of cosmetics used to be a major driver of goods traffic in department stores, added Widlitz, saying: “The whole concept is over.”

“Now you saw that the business went to Ulta, to Sephora, to the management. Now you no longer have to go to a department store for someone to tell you that you look great,” she said.

The other mall chain Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy in late September, but the company announced earlier this week that it could be bought by a group of mall owners.

Well-known New York retailer Barneys filed for bankruptcy in late 2019.

As for the malls where many Americans grew up, it will be a “struggle” to run them at the same pace, said Schiffer.

“Those who can figure out how to stay with the right brands and have the experience and be hot will still be fine,” he added. As for those who cannot attract pedestrian traffic or are not known to offer an experience: “Then it’s like Black Death.”

