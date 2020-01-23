JERUSALEM – said President Emmanuel Macron
on Thursday France was determined to fight hatred and
intolerance that has fueled a sharp rise in anti-Semitism in the
his place while meeting Holocaust survivors during a visit to
Israel.
Macron is one of dozens of world leaders attending events at the
the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem to mark
75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz’s death
camp.
“The dark shadow of anti-Semitism is being reborn,” Macron
told members of nearly 100,000 French-Israeli citizens.
“Anti-Semitism is back. Here is her courtesy
intolerance and hatred is here. France will not accept it. “
“I responded to the call to come to Yad Vashem to say this
it will never happen again. It’s a battle that is never won, “
Macron said. “My determination to act on this is total.”
Earlier on Thursday, Macron met with French survivors of the
The Holocaust at a memorial near Jerusalem for about 76,000 Jews who
were arrested in France during World War II and transported to
terrible conditions in the railway boxes to death camps such as
Auschwitz, where most died.
In 1995 officially the then President of France Jacques Chirac
for the first time accepted French cooperation in wartime
evictions. But it was only in 2009 that France was the highest
the court recognized the responsibility of the state.
A study published Tuesday by French researcher Fondapol
and the American Jewish Committee found that 70 percent of Jews
living in France today had been victims of anti-Semitism.
France has Europe’s largest Jewish community – around
550,000 – and anti-Semitic acts have increased by 70 percent in each
of the last two years. More than 500 have been reported in 2018
only.
Last month, many Jewish graves were found desecrated inside
a cemetery in eastern France, hours before lawmakers approved a
resolution that equates anti-Semitism with anti-Semitism.
“THE FUTURE OF THE SELF”
Commentators have blamed the rise on anti-Semitic attacks
in encouragement from Islamic preachers, others growing up
anti-Zionism – opposition to Israel’s existence as a
homeland for the Jewish people.
Macron and the French Holocaust survivors came together
by young college students at a solemn ceremony in Roglit
memorial, west of Jerusalem, to commemorate the French Jews
deported between 1942-1944.
Serge Klarsfeld, an 84-year-old Nazi hunter, welcomed this
Macron’s participation and youth in the ceremony.
“Your presence today with the Minister of Education and
children from the baths (suburbs) who deal boldly
studying the Shoah and drawing on the consequences affects us
deeply and allows us to look hopefully toward an uncertain one
the future, “Klarsfeld said.
