JERUSALEM – said President Emmanuel Macron

on Thursday France was determined to fight hatred and

intolerance that has fueled a sharp rise in anti-Semitism in the

his place while meeting Holocaust survivors during a visit to

Israel.

Macron is one of dozens of world leaders attending events at the

the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem to mark

75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz’s death

camp.

“The dark shadow of anti-Semitism is being reborn,” Macron

told members of nearly 100,000 French-Israeli citizens.

“Anti-Semitism is back. Here is her courtesy

intolerance and hatred is here. France will not accept it. “

“I responded to the call to come to Yad Vashem to say this

it will never happen again. It’s a battle that is never won, “

Macron said. “My determination to act on this is total.”

Earlier on Thursday, Macron met with French survivors of the

The Holocaust at a memorial near Jerusalem for about 76,000 Jews who

were arrested in France during World War II and transported to

terrible conditions in the railway boxes to death camps such as

Auschwitz, where most died.

In 1995 officially the then President of France Jacques Chirac

for the first time accepted French cooperation in wartime

evictions. But it was only in 2009 that France was the highest

the court recognized the responsibility of the state.

A study published Tuesday by French researcher Fondapol

and the American Jewish Committee found that 70 percent of Jews

living in France today had been victims of anti-Semitism.

France has Europe’s largest Jewish community – around

550,000 – and anti-Semitic acts have increased by 70 percent in each

of the last two years. More than 500 have been reported in 2018

only.

Last month, many Jewish graves were found desecrated inside

a cemetery in eastern France, hours before lawmakers approved a

resolution that equates anti-Semitism with anti-Semitism.

“THE FUTURE OF THE SELF”

Commentators have blamed the rise on anti-Semitic attacks

in encouragement from Islamic preachers, others growing up

anti-Zionism – opposition to Israel’s existence as a

homeland for the Jewish people.

Macron and the French Holocaust survivors came together

by young college students at a solemn ceremony in Roglit

memorial, west of Jerusalem, to commemorate the French Jews

deported between 1942-1944.

Serge Klarsfeld, an 84-year-old Nazi hunter, welcomed this

Macron’s participation and youth in the ceremony.

“Your presence today with the Minister of Education and

children from the baths (suburbs) who deal boldly

studying the Shoah and drawing on the consequences affects us

deeply and allows us to look hopefully toward an uncertain one

the future, “Klarsfeld said.

(Reporting by John Irish

Editing by Gareth Jones)

