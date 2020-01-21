advertisement

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he had a “great discussion” with President Donald Trump about a digital tax planned by Paris and said the two countries would work together to avoid tariff increases.

Macron and Trump agreed to postpone a possible customs war until the end of the year, a French diplomatic source said, and to continue negotiations on the digital tax with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) during this period.

advertisement

“They agreed to give the negotiations a chance by the end of the year,” the source said. “There will be no consecutive tariffs during this period.”

France decided in July to impose a 3 percent tax on digital services revenue generated in France by companies with revenues of more than 25 million euros ($ 28 million) and 750 million euros (approximately $ 832 million Dollars) were achieved worldwide. Washington has threatened to levy taxes on French products.

The French authorities have repeatedly stated that an international agreement on digital taxation within the OECD would immediately replace the French tax.

By Michel Rose

advertisement