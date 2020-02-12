A Chinese takeout in Mackworth has received a zero star food hygiene rating.

Dragon Express at Humbleton Drive received the lowest rating possible after an assessment on November 28, 2019.

Derby city council has given a score of zero, which means “urgent improvement is needed”.

In 2017, inspectors rated the takeout list zero, citing many issues, including a number of dirty or damaged plastic containers that needed to be replaced to minimize the risk of physical contamination.

The inspectors said that a bowl of noodles in the sink prevented staff from washing their hands, and that many dirty, reusable rags were found on surfaces in contact with the food employees used to dry their hands.

The agent at the time also noted that staff were unable to show when food was expired due to a lack of labeling, which poses a risk of microbial growth.

Once the restaurant has received its stars, they have 30 days to appeal. The result is then processed by the council, which can take several weeks.

Derbyshire Live submitted an access to information request to receive the full Dragon Express Food Hygiene Inspection Report for more information on why the company received the low score.

After inspecting a company, the board has 14 days to inform operators of the rating decision.

The company then has 21 days to appeal this decision and it is only after that that Derbyshire Live can submit an access to information request, which can take up to 20 working days.

Once we receive the information, we will contact the company again for comments.

A Dragon Express spokesperson said he did not wish to comment on the note.

