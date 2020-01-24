advertisement

You have 9 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Conservative leadership front-runner Peter MacKay is set to begin his campaign this Saturday in Nova Scotia.

MacKay has long roots in Nova Scotia and enjoys tremendous support from the Atlantic provinces. His father, Elmer MacKay, held his son’s old federal seat in Central Nova.

advertisement

Prior to entering politics, Mackay served as a crown advocate for Nova Scotia – being deeply dissolved by the treatment of victims in the province. This reportedly served as an incentive for him to enter the political arena.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mackay announced that “this Saturday at 10am Eastern Time, live from Nova Scotia, we will be broadcasting our leadership launch via Facebook.”

MacKay went on to add that his offer of leadership “was an exciting opportunity that we are all together. I want you to know that we are going to build a party that will reflect the face of Canada: it will include Canadians from e right across the country. “

MacKay’s emphasis on inclusivity further marks his push to modernize the Conservative Party – thus avoiding the land set by Liberals-led journalists who haunted Andrew Scheer in the last election. MacKay’s ambition with a white knife is that there will be no “bright alpine” tied around his neck if he becomes CPC leader.

Following Poilievre’s surprise announcement yesterday, the Conservative leadership contest is now open to three CPC precursors: Marilyn Gladu, Erin O’Toole and MacKay.

Now that Poilievre has left the contest, Conservative members must wait for O’Toole to move his politics to the right in order to capture the alienated electorate that would have otherwise voted lucky for Poilievre.

Alberta Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is also reportedly considering running for the leadership race.

advertisement