January 20, 2020

The electricity markets are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Supporting markets arise in multiple jurisdictions, electricity trading on a continental scale is the norm in many places, and older assets want to optimize their stupid network approaches to work better with modern smart grids. In this evolving and complex mix comes the potential of machine learning approaches to maximize the tax benefits of production and demand assets, with three companies taking on different challenges. ENGIE, AMS and GridBeyond each have a different approach to the possibility, but they all rely on machine learning to achieve their goals.

ENGIE is a French multinational energy company, a company with historical roots back to the Suez Canal Company from the mid-19th century. But it has a very modern attitude to innovation, with an ongoing program of open project competitions for important progress that the company considers necessary in its core business. It owns a lot of energy assets and is constantly looking for ways to maximize its profits through higher revenues or lower costs. One initiative it has funded is the use of advanced machine learning techniques to offer its traders a competitive advantage by predicting the future market price evolution of the German Intraday Power market. To get a head start, weather, market, regulatory, network congestion, production facility and fuel prices must be integrated, a constantly changing and challenging set to internalize.

“Instead of building a single model to analyze the market, we build thousands of such models at the same time and we each dynamically give a specific influence in the forecast, depending on the ability to extract knowledge from current observable market conditions.”

As Thinking, Fast and Slow indicates, studies show that non-institutional traders are terrible decision makers. More and more advanced computer technology and models must be more accurate and frequent and less blind to important events that may be hidden in the data. This mixture is a good target for the ability to distinguish signals from high noise volumes, the trainability against historical results and the blinking eye of neural nets. And unlike Skynet, it is beneficial for us, as efficient and profitable electricity markets are the key to the rapid growth of renewable energy sources.

Advanced Microgrid Systems (AMS) from California goes one step further. Founded in 2013, it has various solutions, with a core focus on battery storage management for the most effective participation in both demand management programs and in time-controlled power supply. It has 360 MWh of battery storage under management, most suppliers of battery system management according to its claims, and that is a growing market. But it also manages generation assets and storage assets, and integrates both with the market. The company claims a sales increase of 90% on battery storage and a sales increase of up to 10% for generation assets. An important focus is on virtualized power plants, an emerging trend in multiple jurisdictions around the world.

AMS uses machine learning in its market forecasting space and sees patterns in the enormous amounts of data. Other analytical and algorithmic techniques are used to make decisions, but the insights come from the neural networks that it maintains. An important goal of them is to accelerate the transition to a renewable electric grid, and its share is distributed renewable production and storage resources.

In Australia, they create competitive bids on the National Energy Market every five minutes. In California, they are concerned with the complexity of state-owned ISO wholesale markets. As more and more renewable assets pop up in commercial and micro grid implementations and storage technology, the distribution network penetrates, so the value proposition of AMS will increase.

Returning across the Atlantic, we find GridBeyond, a British organization. The focus is on intelligent management and storage on the demand side. It works with UK companies to identify high-consumption assets, such as cooling, that can be managed remotely to provide demand reductions when price signals are right. It connects them with its network of aggregated demand reduction and storage resources to provide uniform integration with UK utilities.

“CentrePoint is the cloud-based platform that is central to our technology. It is the real brain of the operation. CentrePoint collects data from a number of sources, including site assets, and uses machine learning algorithms to automatically place flexibility in the program that is likely to yield the best returns. “

The fifth step in the five-step process means that customers spend less money on energy, but also receive direct payments from their involvement in demand management. The team has experience in around 50 industrial subsectors, including commercial electricity management.

Something that I find interesting is that the recent large white paper from machine learning experts from North America and Europe, Tackling Climate Change with Machine Learning, does not address this option for direct revenue optimization. The newspaper talks about designing new markets and optimizing carbon markets, but does not talk about storage and sustainable generation of assets that maximize profits with existing markets. This seems to be an overview on the part of the team.

Machine learning initiatives arise in several markets where less irrational forces play a role than in the stock market. Raw materials and energy markets have clear price factors and emerging secondary markets such as demand management offer new and often complex ways to be profitable. The huge amount of data that needs to be assessed in day-ahead and short-term markets to make efficient bids goes beyond most people and is in many cases very difficult to process through traditional computer models. Expect much more in this space.

