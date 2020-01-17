advertisement

You’ve been waiting for it for a long time, but we’re really excited to share the first details of the MacGyver season 4 premiere! New episodes will be released on Friday, February 7th, and the series won’t waste any time bringing an exciting new face on board.

It is incredible to have Henry Ian Cusick on board. We say this primarily as someone who loved him down in the hatch on Lost. Also think about the 100 and the multitude of other great roles he played. Here he will appear regularly as Russ Taylor, a powerful, resourceful man who will try to bring the Phoenix Foundation together again. Why? He believes that they are the only people who can help him stop a major attack that could lead to many significant deaths.

For more information about the episodes of this episode, see the following overview of MacGyver’s season 4 premiere:

“Fire + Ashes + Legacy = Phoenix” – Ex-MI6 agent Russ Taylor (Henry Ian Cusick) recruits former members of the Phoenix Foundation, Mac, Riley, Bozer, Matty and Desi to hunt a bio-weapon used by a mysterious organization A devastating attack on a large US city is to be used for the premiere of MACGYVER in the fourth season on Friday, February 7 (8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Even though there will be a new feel for the show this season, with Russ as the main character, this could be an example of a good change! The show was fun and action packed before, but this is a character that should offer some other dimensions and a great counterpoint to Mac and the rest of the team. We know from his story in MI6 that he is very experienced. In terms of personality, however, he can differ significantly from the rest of the team. That means new sources of conflict and probably more fun for us as spectators.

One last reminder now – watch the show live! It’s been a long time since the show last aired, and hopefully many die-hard fans haven’t forgotten it along the way.

(Photo: CBS.)

