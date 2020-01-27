advertisement

It took a long time, but a week after Friday the MacGyver Season 4 premiere will be on CBS! This is a chance to get some updates on these characters, but then also to find out again why we love this show so much.

The quick look below does a good job of establishing part of the foundation, as this is a pretty perfect introduction to the character of Russ played by Henry Ian Cusick. He is a former MI6 agent, incredibly experienced, but also interested in the help of Mac and the other of his former Phoenix Foundation colleagues. The idea that the gang won’t start the new season together is exciting in itself – you have the opportunity to see what they’re up to and also how they’re working together again.

By the end of the premiere, we expect the old Phoenix crew to be together again. It’s hard to imagine that MacGyver is the show where not everyone works on missions. This episode will be fun to catch up on, but also to show more of what you love. As the sneak peek notes, this includes searching for a mysterious ledger. It’s something that will be very valuable to the team’s success, and Mac and Desi will work on-site, while Bozer and Riley will do their best to help from their own positions.

advertisement

New episodes of MacGyver should be broadcast in the next few months. Generally speaking, we expect reasons enough to stay home on Friday evenings – although of course we’ve had that with the CBS cast in the past few months. This is just one way to keep some of that dynamic going for a while.

Similar news – Be sure to learn more about MacGyver, including what to do next

What do you want to see when it comes to MacGyver Season 4?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stay here if you want more series news. (Photo: CBS.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUG-pKTvh48 (/ embed)

advertisement