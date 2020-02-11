advertisement

A role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” could have been an opportunity to make a comeback for the favorite of “Home Alone”.

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

“Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin returned after a brief pause with a supporting role in Seth Green’s “Changeland” last year, but the actor had originally planned a much better known comeback courtesy of Quentin Tarantino. Culkin reveals in a new Esquire profile that he has auditioned for a role in Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. The audition was the first in almost a decade. Culkin wouldn’t say what role he was auditioning for, but he did reveal how it went: “It was a disaster. I would not have adjusted. I can’t audition well anyway, and this was my first audition in about eight years. “

Culkin has largely stayed away from acting in recent years, especially in large studio projects like Tarantino’s Sony-backed “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” change in speed. “No matter how much I act like a curious old man, it’s still fun to get in and out of the saddle every now and then,” said Culkin. The actor also spoke about the image of himself that was created because he chose not to step into the spotlight for so long.

“People assume I’m crazy or crazy or damaged. Strange. Broken,” said Culkin. “And I haven’t really sat down there for a year or two. So I can understand that. It’s like that, okay, everyone, stop acting so damn shocked that I’m relatively well adjusted. Look: I’m a pretty incomparable person. If I were an accountant, I could look left and right and there are other accountants sitting next to me in the office. It’s not like that. It is one of those things that the cliché that we are all snowflakes is a cliché. That we are all unique? You know what? I’m actually a snowflake. “

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” just won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt) and Best Production Design. The film received a total of 10 nominations, along with “The Irishman” and “1917” as the second most popular film of the 92nd Academy Awards. If Culkin wants to play in a Tarantino film, he will have another shot, since Tarantino retires from making feature films after his tenth project.

