– Stories and recipes by Chef Heidi Fink Photography by Don Denton

Blueberry winter days require more comfort food: warming soup bowls, heaps of buttered potatoes, or grilled cheese sandwiches. Hearty, nutritious and so delicious foods like these bring feelings of familiarity and enjoyment to the darkest days of the year.

After getting on a quick walk to Uplands Park or along the seashore in Oak Bay, I enjoy warming the family up with a pot of my pasta and cheese. Faster to make than our mothers cats and cheeses, this one has a decadent, creamy sauce, thanks to the magic of three different cheeses and two pairs of eggs.

The sauce ingredients are prepared while the pasta is cooking and then kneaded into lukewarm noodles to make something more than the sum of its parts: a very flavorful, rich sauce that no one will ever know you got less than 10 minutes to do.

I almost always add something extra. My favorite addition is the Double Red Barn Smoked Ham, or the wonderful Whole Beast maple rosemary ham, cooked and crumbled in soft sauce just before serving.

For a vegetarian-friendly option, try roasted broccoli or cauliflower, always the perfect vegetable to pair with cheese sauce. If there is time, stop by Otavio’s Food for some gourmet cheese fries to add to your sauce, or some olives and crackers to smell while you wait for the cook to cook.

Whatever your comfort food, be it mac and cheese or something completely different, be sure to enjoy it in as many cozy evenings as you can this winter.

THREE MAC & CHEESE STHEETE CHEESE

Serves 4 to 8, depending on appetite

pasta:

454 g (1 lb) dry pasta

10 ml of salt (2 tablespoons)

Sauce:

2 large eggs

2 yellow egg yolks

500 ml (2 cups) light cream

1 ml (¼ spoon) Tabasco sauce

1 ml of salt () spoon); more, to taste

1 ml (spoonful) of ground black pepper

5 ml (1 tsp) dry mustard

10 ml (2 tablespoons) of cornstarch

Butter 60 ml (4 tablespoons)

114 g (4 oz) block cheese cream cheese

114 g (4 oz) mozzarella cheese, minced

284 g (10 oz) white cheddar cheese, minced

Add-ins:

454 g (1 lb) bacon, cooked and chopped

or

454 g (1 lb) roasted vegetables (broccoli or cauliflower are my favorites)

If using bacon, slice bacon evenly on a parchment-lined baking pan and bake in 350 F oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until desired. Remove to a plate lined with paper towels. Once the bacon is cool enough to touch, place the cooked slices on a cutting board and wait.

If using broccoli or cauliflower, cut into medium flavors, pour in a little oil and salt, place on a parchment-lined baking pan and bake in the oven at 400 F for about 8 minutes (for broccoli) and 15 minutes (for cauliflower). gentle strain with some coloring around the edges of the florets.

pasta:

Put 3 liters of water and 2 tablespoons of salt in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in the pasta. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until cooked to your favorite consistency.

Sauce:

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl mix the eggs, egg yolk, light cream, Tabasco sauce, salt, pepper, mustard powder and cornstarch. Blush to combine well. Let us know. Cut the cream cheese into cubes and get the other two cheeses minced and ready to go.

A few minutes before the pasta is cooked, heat the roasted vegetables or cooked bacon, if using. I usually put them back in the oven on the tray I baked.

Once the pasta is finished cooking to your liking, drain and return to the pot along with the butter. Keep the pot on low heat. Stir to melt butter. At this point add your spiced vegetables (if using) or bacon (if using).

Pour egg mixture over fried noodles and vegetables along with Cuban cream cheese and all minced cheese. Stir until fully combined and cheese begins to melt. Stir constantly over low heat until the mixture is hot and creamy and thicken for about 5 minutes. Be careful not to overdo it too much. Serve immediately.

For more recipes and classes by Chef Heidi Fink, visit her website here.

