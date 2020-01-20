advertisement

A tractor driver plows the land (PHOTO / Courtesy).

MBARARA – The Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), is launching a mechanization program which has started with the purchase and distribution of the first 40 tractors for the southwest region of the country, reaching farmer groups in Ibanda, Mbarara, Isingiro, Lyantonde, Sheema, Kazo and Ntungamo in 2015.

The ministry said the program was boosted with 110 more tractors in 2017, followed by 170 tractors in 2018 as part of the national plan.

“This is also supplemented by technologies that save work,” reads part of the MAAIF statement.

The program is implemented by the Department of Agricultural Infrastructure, Mechanization and Water for Agricultural Production as well as by the National Agricultural Advisory Services.

According to the ministry, between 2015 and 2016, 80 tractor operators were trained and attached to groups of farmers.

“For the most recent batch of tractors, the target for trained tractor operators attached to farmer groups is 560,” said the department.

“To date, 420 have been trained and attached. The training will end on February 7, 2020, “added the ministry.

The ministry said tractor operators should check and confirm the condition and area of ​​fields / farms before plowing them.

“This will ensure that the right area is plowed and that the equipment is not damaged by tree stumps, roots and rocks to improve the life of the tractors and their tools.”

