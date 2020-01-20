advertisement

28 drivers were fined a total of € 266,000 after failing to appear in court for repeated failure to comply with the M50 toll.

One of the charges pending on Monday at the Dublin District Court against the murdered Drogheda youth Keane Mulready-Woods has been withdrawn.

Last week it was confirmed that the remains found at Priorswood, Coolock and in a burned out vehicle at Trinity Terrace, Dublin 3, were those of the 17 year old boy.

He had five samples because, as a registered owner of a 2011 car, he had not paid tolls for driving on the freeway for five days in June.

Subpoenas had been sent to his address in Drogheda.

Judge Anthony Halpin agreed to drop the case after hearing from the prosecutor that the suspect had died.

accusations

Another defendant, Des Long from Rathsallagh Park in Shankill, Dublin, facing an ongoing case accusing 1,139 unpaid trips in his van, was adjourned until May.

He was warned that he could face fines of up to € 25,000 after hearing that he had received 4,417 reminder letters about the highway toll.

Like all of the defendants on the list, he was prosecuted in five cases.

Mr. Long insisted that he tried to use eFlow, which operates barrier-free toll on the M50 for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Around 51 drivers were asked to appear in court on Mondya.

Law enforcement proceedings against 28 of them were absent and resulted in heavy fines. They had records of 115 to 392 unpaid trips, judge Halpin was told.

Each of them generated three warning letters and thousands of them were sent to drivers, but the vast majority did not respond, the court heard.

The private car owner with the most unpaid fees had received 1,176 warnings and had been fined € 15,000 million

