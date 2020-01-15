advertisement

M. Night Shyamalan and Apple were charged with copyright infringement over their Apple + show “Servant”, which the applicant claims has stolen its premise from its 2013 film and rewritten it with a male gaze.

“Servant” was created by Tony Basgallop with Shyamalan as executive producer and follows a couple who has an emotional bond with a doll created to resemble their dead little daughter and the nanny the couple hired, to take care of it. Basgallop is also named in the lawsuit as the accused, as are the show’s other executive producers and the show’s production studios, including Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures.

The plaintiff Francesca Gregorini accuses the producers of “Servant” of having stolen from her film “The Truth About Emanuel”, made in 2013, which also follows a grieving mother who, after the death of her infant, connects to a doll. Like “Servant”, the film shows a nanny hired to take care of this doll and begins to build her own emotional bond with it.

The lawsuit describes the list of similarities between “The Truth About Emanuel” and “Servant” as one that “ranges from large common themes and character sheets to identical granular details”. However, the lawsuit also highlights differences, including what happened in the plot “is sometimes seen with the eyes of two men watching and commenting on the” madness “of women while pounding tequila beats and thinking about whether the nanny” capable “is.”

“The injustice of the sexes in Hollywood is not a formal part of Ms. Gregorini’s claim, which stands on its own according to the basic principles of copyright. But it is certainly part of the broader picture of the accused’s embezzlement of Emanuel, argues the lawsuit.” Hollywood’s patriarchal The system sometimes manifests itself in an explicit and crude way, but it can also work more subtly, as is the case here, but hurting women who deserve equality is no less serious.

Apple, which has extended Servant for a second season, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

