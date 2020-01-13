advertisement

Your judgment on the Metropolitan Opera’s new production of Alban Berg’s “Wozzeck”, which runs until January 22, may depend on how you classify it. The director is South African artist William Kentridge, steeped in the expressionist environment of central Europe from where Berg’s ferocious anti-military opera emerged. If the staging is considered as an entry into Kentridge’s multimedia work, it delivers a powerful distillation of signature patterns: abrupt drawings and engravings of injured faces and ravaged landscapes; stop-action animation of jerky figures spasmodically; photographic collages and cinematographic montages. If, however, you measure the work in relation to the emotional breadth of Berg’s opera, you might find that it is missing. During the opening night, I admired the virtuosity of the director’s technique, but I would have liked him to take more account of the desperate inner life of the characters.

Kentridge transplanted “Wozzeck” from the decor of Berg’s libretto at the beginning of the 19th century during the First World War. This makes sense, since Berg served in the Austro-Hungarian army from 1915 to 1918 and began composing opera during the conflict. Berg fashioned the booklet directly from Georg Büchner’s 1837 play “Woyzeck”, a flawless representation of the degradation of an ordinary soldier by military discipline and medical experience. Berg wrote about Wozzeck: “There is a bit of me in this character, since I spent these war years just as dependent on the people I hate, I was chained, sick, captive, resigned, in humiliated.

Büchner’s text, in a fragmentary form and with a corrosive tone, is reputed to be prophetic of the concerns of the 20th century. Berg could hardly have found anything more modern among the dramatists of his own period; the young Bertolt Brecht was one of many under the spell of Büchner. However, Berg has his own concerns, particularly the nostalgia for a broken world at the end of the century. Although the music for “Wozzeck” is ostensibly atonal, gleams of Wagner, Puccini, Mahler and Strauss shine through the dark facade of the work. The most piercing lyricism is reserved for Wozzeck’s de facto spouse, Marie, victim of his madness. Her monologue at the beginning of Act III, in which she reads the Bible and meditates on the dark future of her child, is obviously modeled on the scene “Ave Maria” by Desdemona in “Otello” by Verdi. It is this half buried romantic dimension that is missing in Kentridge’s production.

advertisement

Although the Great War hangs over every moment of the staging, it never becomes clear whether we are living Wozzeck’s nightmarish premonitions of the conflict or his shocked memories of it. The figures often wear gas masks, hobble on crutches and wear bandages on their heads. Troop movement maps in Flanders are projected on a large screen behind the stage. The sets, designed by Sabine Theunissen, deploy sculptural accumulations of junk to restore the places where Wozzeck undergoes successive humiliations: a captain’s quarter, a doctor’s laboratory, a tavern garden, a soldiers barracks. Greta Goiris, the costume designer, applies fantastic touches to dull uniforms and work clothes. A blood red dress for Marie stands out on a color scheme mainly in black and white.

Kentridge is at his best when crowds fill the stage, corresponding to the teeming density of his visual aesthetics. His most brave gesture came from Act III, as Wozzeck staggered away from the pond where he murdered Marie and into a bar full of drunken dancing figures. Berg prepares the change of scene with two enormous orchestral crescendos on the single note B, the second louder than the first. Kentridge made the inspired decision to bring dancers into the second crescendo, both on stage and on screen in the back. They seem to emanate from the concentrated sound beam. Much less successful is Kentridge’s illustration of the overwhelming final interlude, which follows Wozzeck’s death, by drowning. The triple-strongest highlight of the passage was marked by a groaning sequence of explosions on the screen.

The relentless attention to the iconography of war has erased the main narrative direction of the opera: the deterioration of Wozzeck’s mind plagued by military routine. Above all, in Büchner’s scenario, the soldier is not at war but serves in a city regiment; violence explodes from the machinery of the system. Baritone Peter Mattei, who starred, is one of the best opera singers, but in this staging, he had little opportunity to trace the character’s arc back to madness; too often it seemed like an extra in a bigger picture. Elza van den Heever, as Marie, was also sidelined by the ubiquitous imagery of male aggression. Psychology was never Kentridge’s strong point as a director – it was also a blind spot in his previous productions of Met, “The Nose” by Shostakovich and “Lulu” by Berg – but here the characterizations are weaker than ever.

It is instructive to compare this brilliant but somewhat hollow affair with “La tête et la charge”, Kentridge’s monumental theatrical tribute to the African soldiers who served during the Great War. He played at Park Avenue Armory in late 2018; I saw him in Amsterdam last May. Many of the same visual tropes were used in this production, but its episodic and reconstructed structure proved to be a better counterweight to Kentridge’s thematic obsessions. In “Wozzeck”, his agenda is too often against the tide of that of Berg, for whom psychology was everything.

The only singer who held out in the middle of the whirlwind of images was the tenor Gerhard Siegel, who delivered the role of captain with a caricature touch and a precisely biting diction. He was, perhaps not by chance, the only native German speaker in the cast. Both Mattei and van den Heever sang beautifully, but the brute force of Büchner’s tongue was not always evident. I had similar reservations about the direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin. He showed an infallible mastery of Berg’s devilishly difficult score, but he sent it too cleanly and efficiently. His virgin tale of the final interlude did not succeed in transmitting his melancholy collapse in the Mahlerian past. In all, he was a “Wozzeck” devoid of horror and humanity.

The day after Thanksgiving, young Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen made her Met debut as Lisa in Tchaikovsky’s “Queen of Spades”. as one of the strongest dramatic voices to reach home in many years. Davidsen, equipped with both silver top notes and a warmly expressive and mezzo lower range, has the elementary gift of being able to fill the gigantic Met auditorium with a rich and flamboyant tone. Such effortless force has not been heard often at Lincoln Center since the retirement of Birgit Nilsson, the most superhuman of the Scandinavian singers.

Davidsen has been playing opera for less than ten years, and so far his voice has been more impressive as a technical phenomenon than a musical one. Each pitch shines perfectly in place, but in “The Queen of Spades” it rarely formed notes into authoritative sentences or paragraphs. In this regard, she reminds me of the young Deborah Voigt, who made a prodigious first impression at the Met in the early 1990s, but never quite delivered the theatrical material. Davidsen seems destined for a major career in singing Wagner and Strauss, but to fulfill this promise, she will have to articulate the texts more clearly than she does when she first recorded, on the Decca label. That said, the power of her voice is an event in itself, and it’s the kind of power that doesn’t sacrifice beauty. More particularly still, Davidsen intertwines demonstrations of force with delicate lyrical features. This was the wonder of her monologue from Act III in “The Queen of Spades”, in which she diverts her gaze from the dark devouring her lover. Greater wonders are probably waiting. ♦

.

advertisement