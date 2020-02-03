advertisement

The family of the murdered journalist Lyra McKee has complained to the Northern Police Ombudsman, Marie Anderson, about how the PSNI conducted a police search in Derry before her murder.

Ms. McKee was shot dead by a Republican armed dissident in April last year while watching an uprising behind police lines in Creggan, Derry City.

The 29-year-old family of journalists’ complaint relates to a PSNI decision to search a house in the Creggan area on the night of her death on April 18.

There were serious riots during the search. At the time, some questions were raised as to whether the police are wise to conduct a nighttime search in Creggan. The police searched the city for weapons and possible explosives from Republican dissidents before Easter.

The PSNI said the search was required for operational reasons to target Republican dissidents, in this case the New IRA that killed Ms. McKee.

“While we hold Lyra’s murderers and her staff fully responsible for her murder, we asked the police ombudsman to investigate aspects of the police operation on April 18, 2019,” the McKee family said in a statement.

“The police officer’s investigation is completely independent of the ongoing murder investigation. We consider this a very personal family matter and have no further comment, ”added the family.

A spokesman for the police ombudsman confirmed: “We received a complaint about police operations in the city’s Creggan region that evening, which is currently under investigation.”

