Lyon lost its last championship match in Nice. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Lyon vs Amiens

Groupama Stadium, Lyon

Wednesday, 05-02-2020 @ 21h

Ref: Jerome Miguelgorry

Lyon have won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions and are entering the match two points behind the fourth. The home team have won seven of their last ten matches at Groupama with 21 goals scored this time, including twelve in their last four games. Amiens is currently at a point above the drop zone and has been without a championship win since the beginning of November. The two teams have scored in six of Amiens’ last nine games in all competitions and in eight of Lyon’s last ten games.

Lyon had been stronger and stronger before moving to Nice over the weekend with seven rebound victories but the Gym managed to bring them down. Rudi Garcia’s men did not have a chance to lose this match 2-1 because they played almost 70 minutes with ten men, but the same thing happened to their opponents at half time, which they allowed to level up.

It was a bad result, but they will eventually be desperate to rectify it here and they will have a lot of confidence in it since they are at home. They have been pretty dominant at Groupama recently with seven wins in their last ten at the stadium.

They have scored 21 goals in that period, with a whopping 12 in their last four games, although there is still work to be done in the back. The Gones have conceded ten goals at the time with only two clean sheets and will therefore have to beware when hosting Amiens.

Amiens had a great opportunity on Saturday to get points on the board by welcoming their relegation teammates Toulouse. Either way, they managed to draw 0-0 and hand over Toulouse their first result, which was not a loss since October. It was a disaster wasted chance this weekend and it could ultimately cause them this season as they are now sitting just one point above the drop zone.

The Unicorns have not won the league since early November with only three draws breaking the ten-game streak. They conceded 24 goals at the time, but were correct in offense with eight goals en route. Generally, in the last third, they have been solid with eleven goals scored in their last nine away games, but their terrible defense has really dampened them this season.

Saint Etienne vs Marseille

Stade Geoffroy Guichard Stadium, Saint Ettiene

Wednesday, 05-02-2020 @ 23h

Ref: Jerome Brisard

The hosts have failed to score in four of their last six matches at Stade Geoffrey-Guichard. Marseille have won five of their last seven away games and have the second best road record. The visitors have scored ten goals and kept five clean sheets in their last seven away games.

Saint-Etienne slipped again on Sunday when he was beaten 3-1 by Metz. Sainté entered the game on a three-game winning streak and it looked as though their series of comical misfortunes had ended, but they fell back against the newly promoted team. Sainté had the lion’s share of the odds but failed to reach the goal on several occasions.

Four of Sainté’s last five victories have returned from his home but with the return to Stade Geoffrey-Guichard, they could have a hard time. The Greens have largely underperformed this season, currently in 15th place when they finished last season in 4th. This naturally transformed their original pitch into a cauldron for the players, which recently limited their performance.

They have won only two of their last six home games in all competitions, Nîmes 19th being one of these victories. Saint-Étienne is in 14th place in Ligue 1 if the table is judged on the results at home and faces a team here who loves his days away.

Marseille is in 2nd place in the championship for road results this season because it has managed to spoil people’s days. However, the Olympians did not show this avant-garde at the weekend when they drew 0-0 with Bordeaux. It was always going to be a tough match but Marseille really should have threatened a little more here.

It was only their second error on the road since November, as they have generally been very dominant on the road with five wins in their last seven. They have scored ten goals in that period and have conceded only three goals and they hope their steadfast defense can give them glory here.

The other Ligue 1 matches on Wednesday

-Toulouse vs Strasbourg at 9 p.m.

-Reims vs Nice at 9 p.m.

-Nimes vs Dijon @ 9 p.m.

-Montpellier vs Metz @ 9 p.m.

-Brest vs Bordeaux at 9 p.m.

Tuesday results

-Lille 1-0 Rennes

-Monaco 1-0 Angers

-Nantes 1-2 PSG

comments

