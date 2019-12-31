advertisement

Chris Lykes scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half as Miami racked up an extra 73-68 win over Clemson on Tuesday afternoon in South Carolina.

Lykes, a young ranger, ended a shy point in his senior career. He made 10 of 16 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from the 3-point range, as the Hurricanes won a fifth consecutive game to improve to 9-3 overall and 1-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Clemson (6-7, 0-3) has lost six of its last seven games.

Guard Cameron McGusty, a freshman transfer from Oklahoma, joined senior guard Dejan Vasiljevic in picking 15 points for Miami.

Clemson held a 55-45 lead with 8:33 left before Miami went on a 15-2 run caused by Lykes to move ahead with 3:34 left.

But Clemson took advantage of new Aamir Simms striker and a three-point play from sophomore forward Hunter Tyson to regain the lead, 62-60, before Lykes put in with 48 seconds left in overtime.

The Tigers led 68-66 with 1:56 remaining overtime, but the Hurricanes tied it on a pair of free throws by Lykes before Vasiljevic’s 3-pointer with 59 seconds left gave Miami the lead for good. Vasiljevic added two free throws with one second left for the final margin.

Clemson led by as many as nine points in the first half before Miami got hot. The Hurricanes got seven points from Vasiljevic as they defeated the Tigers 18-9 over the final 10 minutes of the opening half to tie things at halftime, 26-26.

Clemson was led by Simms, who had 21 points. Junior guard Clyde Trapp, who was making his first start since returning from ACL surgery, added 13 points while sophomore guard Curran Scott had 10.

