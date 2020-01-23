advertisement

The long, much-discussed wait with instagrams and tweets is over.

The Passenger Transportation Board has granted Uber Canada Inc. and Lyft Canada Inc. permission to operate their on-demand services in Region 1, which includes Lower Mainland and Whistler.

While Uber and Lyft were approved, the Board declined to approve ReRyde Technologies Inc.’s application to operate in Region 2: Capital Regional District (CRD); Region 3 – Vancouver Island, without CRD; and Region 4 – Okanagan-Kootenays-Cariboo. It also refused to approve Kater Technologies Inc.’s application to operate in Region 1: Lower Mainland, Whistler; Region 2: main regional district; Region 3 – Vancouver Island, without CRD; Region 4 – Okanagan-Kootenays-Cariboo; and Region 5 – B.C. North Central and other regions of B.C.

It is not yet clear when exactly the Uber and Lyft drivers will be ready in Vancouver.

The next steps for Uber and Lyft after receiving the licenses from the registrar are to take out appropriate car insurance and to work with the local authorities in their areas of operation to ensure compliance with local regulations.

Michael van Hemmen, Ubers chief of Western Canada, said in a press release:

“PTB approval is one of the last steps before Uber is able to offer reliable, safe and affordable rides in Metro Vancouver. We hope that we can start soon as soon as we get a business license from the City of Vancouver and insurance of have completed. ” ICBC: In the meantime, we recommend all qualified drivers with a Class 4 license to register with the Uber app at drive.uber.com so that they can start earning money immediately. “

In a press release, Peter Lukomskyj, managing director of B.C. Lyft said:

“We are delighted to have received approval from the Passenger Transportation Board and are excited to bring Lyft’s ridesharing service to the region … We work closely with local authorities to ensure that our business licenses are in place to operate as soon as this is the case. ” We agree to announce our first operational area, give our opening ride and start our service. We can’t wait to see the new ways Vancouverites can explore their city once they have a Lyft ride on hand. “

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart went to Twitter to trumpet the announcement.

The B.C. The Federation of Labor responded to the announcement by emphasizing that hailfighting companies were compliant with B.C. must adhere to and ensure that drivers have minimum occupational health and safety under the Employment Standards Act.

“People want safe, accessible transit options, but they also want to know that workers who offer their transit services are treated fairly,” said BCFED President Laird Cronk in a press release. “When companies classify workers as independent contractors rather than workers, workers lose access to basic employment rights such as union capacity, access to minimum wages, vacation pay, and WCB coverage for workplace injuries.”

He added: “Billion-dollar multinationals like Uber and Lyft are responsible for dealing fairly with their workers. We welcome driving to BC, but will continue to work for drivers and encourage the Passenger Transportation Board to make regular collections Publish driver income and conditions data. “

According to the board’s press release, a total of 29 applications for hail damage have been received. So far, decisions have been made on six applications. “The Chamber is currently reviewing outstanding applications and is making efforts to make further decisions about applications for hail transportation as quickly as possible. The review process takes time due to the large number of applications submitted and the substantial volume of materials.”

Copies of the decisions can be found in the PT Board Bulletin dated January 23, 2020.

There is more to come.

