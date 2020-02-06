advertisement

Of the four teams seeing action on Thursday, only Lyceum has the math chance to advance to the next round, and the Lady Pirates hope to improve it when they play at the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center compete against Mapua.

The first serve is at 12 noon. Aside from shooting for a crucial win, the Lady Pirates would have to survive the rest of the elimination round, as their fate also depends on the performance of several teams ahead of them in the overall standings.

Nevertheless, coach Emil Lontoc said everything was still possible.

advertisement

After Mapua they have to deal with San Sebastian and then with a shaky San Beda to close the excretions.

“We just do our best every game,” he said.

The Lady Cardinals, who roll through the table with a 1: 5 record, could again be an easy task for the Lady Pirates.

The winless Emilio Aguinaldo and San Sebastian, who also got away with a 1: 5 record, collide at 2:00 p.m.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement