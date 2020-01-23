advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc., said Thursday that it was optimistic that FIVB (International Federation) would eventually grant full membership and clarify its status once and for all.

LVPI President Joey Romasanta, Vice President Peter Cayco and Secretary General Ariel Paredes welcomed the report that the FIVB is sending a five-person team to monitor the state of volleyball in the country.

In order for the FIVB to receive full membership, it must be approved by 2/3 of its general assembly. Romasanta said the FIVB will hold a general assembly next month hoping that LVPI status will finally resume.

LVPI has provided the FIVB with extensive documents regarding membership in pic.twitter.com/AcnKGRQsD7

– Marc Anthony Reyes (@marcreyesINQ) January 23, 2020

According to Romasanta, membership has been raised in two previous general assemblies. However, the decision was postponed the first time, while the required number of votes was not achieved the second time.

“They have all the necessary documents and we met all the conditions they set us in 2015,” said Romasanta.

Conditions included past FIVB payments of $ 90,000, holding FIVB-approved meetings, and sending national teams to international competitions.

LVPI, which is made up of key players in volleyball, has been doing sports since 2015 when it dispatched a team to the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in 10 years.

The FIVB reiterated the provisional status of the LVPI in a letter in which its director general Fabio Azevedo also stated that the Philippine Volleyball Association “has lost all rights except membership”.

FIVB representatives Jizong Wei, Cristobal Marfe Hoffiz, Stephen Bock, Jaime Lamboy and Azevedo are expected to arrive in the country next month.

The Asian Volleyball Confederation also torpedoed the PVF’s attempt to send a team to the AVC championship.

In a letter from AVC Director General Ruengsak Siriphol, the agency claimed that PVF “has been suspended by the FIVB since 2015”, which is why it cannot act on behalf of the country.

