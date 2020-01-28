advertisement

According to LVMH Moët Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, sales declined slightly in the fourth quarter despite another strong performance in the key fashion and leather goods division.

Sales in the three months ended December 31 were € 15.27 billion, an increase of 12 percent in terms of the reported figures and 8 percent on an organic basis. The analysts surveyed by Bloomberg anticipated an increase in like-for-like sales of 8.7 percent.

This compared to an increase of 17 percent in the reporting period and 11 percent in the organic sector in the third quarter. The French luxury conglomerate attributed the decrease to one-time effects related to an increase in Japanese excise duties and fluctuations in cognac inventories in the United States. Global equity markets have hurt tourism and shopping in recent sessions over the market fears of the Corona virus outbreak in China. LVMH announced that fourth quarter sales were driven by the largest fashion and leather goods store, with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi and Celine. The division generated sales of 6.36 billion euros, organic growth of 15 percent and was therefore slightly below the consensus estimates of 15.5 percent.

advertisement

connected

Earnings from operating activities rose by 15 percent to EUR 11.50 billion in 2019 as a whole, setting a group record. The operating profit margin remained stable at 21.4 percent. Net income rose 13 percent to 7.17 billion euros, LVMH said in a statement released after Tuesday’s close.

After an increase of 65 percent in 2019, which made Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the richest person in the world for a short time, LVMH’s share has declined by 7.3 percent since January 17, due to fears that consumer spending will increase China will decline as more people stay home on the corona virus during the lunar new year.

The industry expert’s quarterly numbers are ahead of other luxury rivals Kering, which release the numbers on February 12 and Hermès on February 26. Compagnie Financière Richemont announces its annual results on May 15th.

According to LVMH, the perfume and cosmetics division saw organic growth of 12 percent to 1.92 billion euros in the fourth quarter, while wine and spirits achieved sales of 1.65 billion euros, an increase of 3 percent.

Watches and jewelry, as well as selective retail, which includes beauty retailer Sephora and DFS, saw organic growth of 1 percent each to € 1.14 billion and € 4.23 billion, respectively.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.

advertisement