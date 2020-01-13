advertisement

Plans have been submitted for a “luxury” restaurant in the cathedral district of Derby.

City businessman Hakan Tok has asked for permission to convert a former Queen Street newsagent to a new business.

Planning documents submitted by Advance Architecture, on behalf of Mr. Tok, describe the location as “perfect” for a restaurant.

A statement included in the request states that the new restaurant would offer “spectacular” food.

“The idea is to form a luxury restaurant serving good quality cuisine in a well-designed setting,” said the press release. “The concept is to bring quality design to Queen Street.

“Since Queen Street is a perfect location for this, our client believes that he will provide quality food and serve the local public.”

The cathedral district has had a rough 2019, with closings like The Brooklyn Social, Jack Wills, Bennetts and Lloyds Bank.

Their disappearance was largely attributed to low attendance, not helped by ongoing closings of the meeting rooms and the Guildhall Theater – both detained by Derby city council.

On a positive note, more students are now living in the area thanks to the opening of two large university halls – Cathedral Court and The Croft, both on Cathedral Road.

As such, Mr. Tok believes there is potential for a new restaurant.

The statement went on: “We believe this proposal will provide clean, safe and useful business that complies with the regulations and will be aesthetic. In conclusion, the proposal demonstrates that it will significantly improve the vitality and viability of the center.”

The planning department of Derby City Council will determine demand in the coming weeks.

