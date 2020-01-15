advertisement

It’s the ultimate dream home with an astonishingly curved wall wine cellar and theater room, but just a few months after moving in, the builder of this incredible Middle Dural estate decided to sell it and start over.

The luxurious Hamptons-style residence with seven bedrooms, a magnificent chandelier, a large concrete staircase and coffered ceilings has just come on the market with a target price of $ 9.5 to $ 9.9 million.

If this succeeds, it will become one of the most expensive houses on the hill.

Outside, there’s a 200,000-liter resort-style swimming pool – three times the size of a typical back yard – with a spa and a wading area for kids.

There is also a multi-purpose floodlit space, fully fenced, landscaped gardens and a marble fireplace with a bench.

LJ Hooker Dural’s agent William Brush said the one-time listing attracted a “ridiculous” amount of inquiries in the New Year period, especially from buyers in the city and east suburbs looking for a tree change in Sydney. There is also interest from Chinese buyers looking for a semirural retreat in The Hills.

“We haven’t had a buyer who asked why they didn’t spend on this or that because they spent money on everything,” said Brush.

“There is a garage with 13 parking spaces and the quality is better than most people in their houses – the owner wanted to adapt it to the standard of the rest of the property, he didn’t want to compromise.”

The sprawling double-brick mansion on Cranstons Road, surrounded by other luxury properties, took two years to achieve its high-quality designer accents and was gradually completed.

However, the owner, who received the professional certificate only four months ago, has decided to sell it.

“It wasn’t an investment or an attempt to make money – the owner just enjoys the construction process – the family loves everything about the property, but is considering building another five-star property in Dural,” said Brush.

The residence has been designed to open into the spacious outdoor entertainment area, which includes a kitchen with a mosaic-tiled wall, a built-in grill, a pizza oven, a stone island bench and a wine cooler.

The interior has a 6 m high foyer, roasted peat boards, marble tiles and an automation system. The main kitchen has a cool room and a butler’s pantry.

There is a library on the upper level of the house, while all bedrooms have their own wardrobes and have access to a private bathroom or a bathroom with a shower.

The master retreat also has a huge bespoke walk-in cloakroom, a spa-like bathroom, and its own laundry room.

According to CoreLogic RP Data, the highest middle dural sale price was $ 5.8 million paid for 776 Old Northern Rd in June 2018. The highest price paid for undeveloped property in the Hills was $ 10.85 million for 19 Carters Rd, Dural in March 2018.

According to Brush, only qualified buyers can view the 1.41 hectare property. This is a unique size for the suburb and is considered to be more manageable than the typical 2 ha plots.

Everyone fell in love with the customized wine cellar with 500 bottles and the tasting room with curved wooden walls and a solid steel door.

The property has also been designed to come to life at night with hundreds of lights in the gardens, outside the house and the pool. The owners like to sell the custom-made furniture as part of the sale.

“The rankings are second to none – it’s one of the best and newest houses in the hills,” said Brush.

