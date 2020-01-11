advertisement

A luxury train operator offers Derbyshire couples the chance to be tasted, eaten and entertained on Valentine’s Day.

For £ 265 per person, each passenger will be entitled to a five-hour experience which includes a ride through the British countryside while enjoying a seven-course meal.

Champagne will be served upon arrival on the red carpet, with musicians and artists on board.

The luxury train – called Northern Belle – includes seven Pullman-style cars from the 1930s, pulled by a vintage locomotive.

Being part of the emblematic group Orient Express, his nickname is “The Love Train”.

The Valentine’s Day service on February 14 will leave Chesterfield around 1 p.m. before picking up passengers at Derby and Nottingham.

Passengers will receive a seven-course meal

(Image: Northern Belle)

A similar experience last year resulted in almost 20 proposals on board.

Jeanette Snape, CEO of Northern Belle, said this year’s luxury trip will be just as romantic.

She said: “We love bringing the train to Derbyshire. We have a connection to the railway engineering industry in Derby and being located at the edge of the Peak District National Park, we are spoiled by breathtaking scenery.

“It is a unique and very special experience recreating the golden age of travel. We transport our customers into an era of exquisite service, opulent surroundings and gastronomy, but with the modern luxury of soft armchair seats, heated cars and connectivity.

“We often compare ourselves to a restaurant on wheels where we not only have great views, but always changing views.

“The romanticism of train travel is alive and well. What is really nice is when the guests who got engaged or organized their wedding receptions on the train come back every year to celebrate their birthday!

“We have rings hidden in our little four boxes, arranged for the guests to offer on the base plate of the train, and our resident magician even spawned diamond rings out of nowhere.”

To book tickets, click here.

