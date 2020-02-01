advertisement

A UPDF staff member painting a building in Luweero (PHOTO / courtesy).

Luweero – Residents of the Luwero district expressed their gratitude for the cordial relations between the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) and the people, which resulted in the reconstruction of the primary school at Bbowa Church in Uganda and St Jude Taddeo Galikwoleka primary school.

A resident of Luwero addresses the media to salute the work of the UPDF (PHOTO / courtesy).

advertisement

Member of the school management committee in Bbowa, Mr. Samuel Lukwago noted that the UPDF has done an excellent job in renovating the classroom block.

UPDF officers burned one of the schools in Luweero on Friday (PHOTO / courtesy).

While the vice-president of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of St Jude Taddeo Galikwoleka primary school, Mrs. Betty Nabawanuka, praised the UPDF for having worked to improve the lives of people by supporting the sector of education.

The UPDF is currently engaged in a week of symbolic construction work and the provision of health services as part of civil-military activities to mark the activities of Tarehe Sita’s 39th birthday in the Greater Luwero region.

This will culminate with the main celebrations of February 6, 2020, on the Butalango field in the Nakaseke district.

comments

advertisement