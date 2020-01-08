advertisement

(Reuters Health) – Cancer death rate in the United States dropped 2.2% from 2016 to 2017 – the largest one-year decline ever recorded – driven in large part by progress against lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths, the American Cancer Society (ACS) reported Wednesday.

Overall, the death rate from cancer in the United States fell 29% from 1991 to 2017, driven by the steady decline in deaths from lung, colorectal, breast and prostate cancers, according to the Society’s annual report on cancer rates and trends published in CA: A Cancer Journal for the Clinic. The rates are based on the number of cancer deaths per 100,000 people in the United States.

“The report shows a continuing striking decline in overall cancer mortality in the United States,” said Dr. Ned Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in a telephone interview with Reuters Health. “This trend shows no sign of diminishing.”

Study co-author Rebecca Siegel, scientific director of ACS surveillance research, attributes a doubling of the improvement in death rates from lung cancer, which fell 4% in the study period. Lung cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease.

Sharpless, who returned to NCI in November after a tenure as US Food and Drug Administration commissioner, believes some of the benefits in lung cancer relate to better therapies. But as the report goes into 2017 alone, the impact of many of the relatively new immunotherapies for lung cancer, such as Merck & Co’s Keytruda, Opistivo and others of Bristol-Myers Squibb and others, as well as newer treatments in targeted, not yet fully reflected in mortality data.

“We think that the lung cancer data will continue to improve for several years,” he said.

Typically, mortality data in the United States is about three years behind the current year, due in large part to the need to confirm that the deaths were in fact linked to a cancer. Even so, Sharpless said, cancer death records are the most important metric used by NCI for planning purposes.

To meet the delay, ACS uses computer models of cancer and population trends to project what is currently happening in oncology.

In its latest report, the ACS projects that by 2020 approximately 1.8 million new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths will occur in the United States.

LINK T TO OBESITY?

Progress has slowed for breast and female colorectal cancer, and has essentially equaled for prostate cancer over the past decade, the report found.

The number of new cases of breast cancer has climbed by about 0.3% a year since 2004, an increase partly linked to lower fertility rates and increased overweight.

In prostate cancer, the number of new cases dropped sharply from 2007 to 2012, in part due to a decrease in the use of blood tests for prostate specific antigen (PSA) in screening for these cancers in the wake of guideline changes. Some studies suggest that the decline in new cases could be an increase in the masking of more severe cancers, the report said.

The rise of more advanced prostate cancers may reflect success in cancers with easier treatment, but it may also reflect a decrease in PSA testing, Sharpless said.

“It is worrying once you have seen so much progress against prostate cancer to see it at the right level,” Sharpless said, adding that NCI “should be open-minded about this and fund appropriate research, such as clinical as well as basic science, to really tease this out “

Sharpless also expressed concern that the rapid decline in new cases of colorectal cancer is slowing despite the availability of effective screening tools, such as colonoscopy.

“There is an increased incidence of mortality that we think is likely to be related to being overweight,” Sharpless said.

NCI has particularly noted an increase in deaths from colon cancer in people under the age of 40 who would be too young for routine screening. “This is a worrying trend,” Sharpless said.

Obesity may also be playing a role in the slight increase in new cases of breast cancer.

“We have all this progress against smoking-related cancers, but being overweight is something we’re probably seeing at the tip of the iceberg in terms of the impact on cancer,” Siegel said.

She said that overweight currently accounts for about 7% of cancers. “I’m sure the proportion will continue to increase because it takes a decade or two before you see the impact of the exposure reflected on cancer levels.”

SOURCE: https://bit.ly/35yPYvu CA: A Journal of Cancer for Clinicians, online January 8, 2020.

