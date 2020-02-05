advertisement

Lunch with Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister, popularly known as Justin Trudeau’s heir, would always be surreal. Not only was he my first boss, as the FT’s one-time deputy editor and managing editor of the US. She has also performed many Lunches with FT herself. Her subjects include Gloria Steinem, the American feminist, Lawrence Summers, the former US Treasury secretary, and one or two Russian oligarchs with whom Freeland – the head of our Moscow office during the Yeltsin era, when their likes were committing riots – decidedly did not hit it off.

I am aware that Freeland will be the only interviewee who has also sat at my side of the table – and so will no doubt anticipate any conversational gambit. They say that a fair interviewer approaches their subject blind. In Freeland’s case, my eyes have been opened, or at least they have been most of the time. When Freeland was my boss many years ago, she once suddenly breastfed her newborn baby in front of me. I applauded its modernity and lack of fuss. This is exactly how things should be. But I’ve never studied a ceiling or rug with quite that diligent level.

I took the Prime Minister by the side and said, ‘Can you believe what (Mitch) McConnell just said? This is a scoop. “

advertisement

Chrystia Freeland

We meet at Bistro Praha, a somewhat faded restaurant in downtown Edmonton, Alberta, the province where Freeland grew up. It was founded by a Czech immigrant and quickly became a hub for dark-skinned city communities of immigrant communities. Among them was Freeland’s late mother, Halyna, who was born to Ukrainian refugees in a US refugee camp in post-war Germany. Freeland’s parents divorced when she was nine. Her father, Don, still lives on his farm in River Valley, 300 miles north of Edmonton.

As Canada’s high-profile foreign minister in the previous Liberal government, Freeland traveled the world. In her new job as Trudeau MP since Canada’s October election, Freeland will have to spend a lot more time in places like her native Alberta. Although the parallel is incorrect, Alberta and Saskatchewan are the Canadian equivalent of leftist areas in the UK and US that support Trump and Brexit. Freeland is also minister for intergovernmental affairs, which in practice means quenching the growing dissatisfaction of Canada’s western provinces against “Laurentian elites” – so named after the Saint Lawrence River that runs where most of the eastern establishment lives. The somewhat bursting specter of a Canadian divide between the west that exports fossil fuels and the east that loves the carbon tax has been dubbed “Wexit.”

—-

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland talk in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 9, 2019.

REUTERS / Blair Gable

I’m sitting at a corner table when Freeland arrives, wearing a red suit and a red silk scarf with a chinoiserie motif. She is accompanied by two young paramedics, who eat at a nearby table. There is no security. It shocked me that it would be inconceivable in Washington for a senior politician – even less vice president – to walk the streets without a safety detail. Who knows: maybe the Canadians are saving up on protecting Harry and Meghan (our meeting took place before the pair retired as senior kings).

Freeland, whose shrinking stature believes in an energy that would put the shame of a nuclear plant on hold, immediately throws a wrench into the proceedings. It turns out that today is the Christmas holiday for the Greek Catholic Catholic Church, to which Freeland belongs. It’s a day of fasting. She can’t eat before evening. “I’m going to cheat by ordering a cappuccino,” she says. Since Freeland, 51, has frequented this place for 40 years, we agree to order it for me. She chooses an egg salad in Prague to start with and a glass of Californian sauvignon blue. “You have to try the Prague egg – it’s one of the bistro specialties,” she says. I remember how Chrystia was as a colleague: she’s always in charge, and she’s in a hurry.

I ask if Freeland’s background offers such a great advantage in the context of her work. Neither Alberta nor neighboring Saskatchewan elected a single Liberal in October. Freeland, who represents a constituency, or “riding”, in central Toronto, must somehow negotiate an inter-mountain pipeline to export Alberta’s carbonized oil sands without violating Trudeau’s promise to Canada to lead the fight against heat global. How can he flatten it around? “I am well aware that I represent a very urban journey and I am pleased,” Freeland says, to the pain of a very ambitious politician. “I also went to Harvard and Oxford. Having said that, I’m from northern Alberta and my dad is still a farmer there, and these are things that are very much part of me too. I’m a very grateful Alberta girl.”

Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, listens to Chrystia Freeland, then Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, at the W20 conference on April 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

My “beginner” has arrived. It seems big enough to end at least five Ukrainian Catholic Greek fasts. The sauvignon blanc provides a fresh antidote to the egg yolk, potato, mayonnaise and caviar in front of me.

Can you please half of Canada without alienating the other, I ask. Freeland responds with conservation. “Yes, we need to take action on climate change,” she says. “At the same time we also need a strong economy and understand the reality that fossil fuels are part of the Canadian economy and the world economy.” But how can the world slow down climate change if Canada continues to export so much carbon, I interrupt. “What I would say is that my dad can’t live or be surrounded without a pickup truck, and his combos have to function with fossil fuels,” she says. “We are the 10th largest economy in the world and are projected to become the eighth largest in part due to immigration. But we are realistic. Even if all Canadians ceased to emit carbon, we would not move the number “A big part of our task should be leading the multilateral challenge.”

When I first became a politician and was giving a telephone interview, my husband Graham had written on a sheet of paper: “Remember: the reporter is not your friend”

Feeling that I’m stuck, Freeland points out that Trudeau has pledged to plant 2 billion trees. That sounds like a lot, though a similar number of Australian trees must have been burned in the past few weeks. Freeland also points out that she does not drive a car (she is often spotted on her bike in Toronto). I realize she’s just been handed over to this wallet – some might call it a poisoned ridge – and is being carefully crushed.

Speaking of chains, another of Freeland’s roles is to continue overseeing US-Canada relations. While Canada’s chief negotiator for version 2.0 of the North American Free Trade Agreement – a reshuffle that Donald Trump insisted on – Freeland did not back down before the president. She won the beach in Canada for concluding an agreement that did not harm the country’s interests. She even befriended Robert Lighthizer, the US trade representative who has dined at Freeland’s home and plans to visit her father’s farm. But Trump is not a fan. “We are very unhappy with Canada’s negotiation and negotiation style,” he told a press conference in September 2018. “We do not like their representative (Freeland) very much.” According to the Washington Post, Trump said at a private dinner that Freeland “hates America.”

—-

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer welcomes Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office for Trade Talks in Washington, DC, November 27, 2019.

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

What kind of advice does Canada have to face TrumpI ask. Freeland gives a scrupulous diplomatic response to how the two countries share the world’s longest non-militarized border. In some countries everything that marks the US-Canada border is a flower. “People don’t really comment on Canada-US relations because it’s so boring, but it’s a real historical triumph that we can get along with such ‘power’ asymmetry,” she says. And yet Trump has been very rude to you, I remember him. Doesn’t this complicate the task? Freeland’s pause. “Look, the people whose good opinion I rightly ask them are Canadians,” she replies.

From her fight, I imagine Freeland thinks she’s spilling the mines on her way. It feels like a good moment to ask about her transition from journalism to politics, which she once described as a move from “spark” to “smarm.” How did he pull it off? At this point my main course comes down with a vengeance. It includes round rows of Hungarian sausages, a mountain of cauliflower and fields of Ukrainian dumplings.

Freeland visually warms to the new topic. Her word rate manages to rise. “Journalistic instincts die hard,” she replies. “There was a moment when I was with Prime Minister Trudeau in Washington and we had a meeting with Mitch McConnell (the leader of the US Senate majority) and after the meeting I took the prime minister by the arm and said, ‘Can you believe what McConnell just He said? This is a scoop. This is a fantastic story. Nobody knows. “The prime minister looked at me and said, ‘Chrystia, you’re no longer a journalist.'” Something McConnell said, I ask. “I can’t tell you!” She says.

Freeland believes that strong journalism will be critical to the survival of liberal democracy, which she describes as “the defining political challenge of our time”. Many of her closest friends are in that line of work, she says. This obviously includes Graham Bowley, her British husband, who works for the New York Times and is also a former FT colleague. “At the same time there is an inevitable tension,” Freeland adds. “When I first became a politician and was giving a phone interview, my husband Graham wrote on a piece of paper, ‘Remember: the reporter is not your friend,’ because I tend to think of them as friends. “you probably think of me as a friend, I protest with a hint of a subtext.” No, that’s very true, “she replies hastily.” That’s a good question. I do not know. If me and I were having an off-the-record conversation with cups of wine, I would allow myself to be a little less accurate in my language. “

Chrystia Freeland whispers something to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as they head to a press conference in Toronto, Tuesday, 6 August 2019.

CANADIAN PRESS / Cole Burston

I’m holding a glass, I point out. Freeland laughs. “Journalists always have great access to the world, so I want to ask you about things after this tape is turned off,” she says. I say we are paid to be skeptical, while politicians must be professional optimists. “I like to think I’m skeptical, but I’m not cynical,” Freeland says. “This is a very Canadian thing. I am zealous and idealistic. I am very patriotic. For example, I think Canada is today the strongest liberal democracy in the world.” This is a bold claim, but strikes me as Canada has more immigrants than most democracies, but it just re-elected a pro-diversity government. Does Canada have that, say, the US lacks? The jungle grows again, a book by Robert Kagan, the American author. “I believe that public support should be cultivated continuously,” she says. “We need to continue watering the garden. The fact that you ran four times last week doesn’t mean you don’t have to run four times this week to stay healthy. “

The Prime Minister is frankly very progressive. He is honestly a true feminist …. The charge of virtue signaling assumes you’re not actually doing it

Multiculturalism is what makes Canada strong, she says. She quotes John Buchan, the British novelist who was governor-general of Canada in the 1930s. “He delivered a speech for Ukrainian-Canadians and said, ‘Become good Ukrainians and by being good Ukrainians, you will be even better Canadians,'” Freeland confesses. “I happen to be Ukrainian-Canadian. When I moved to Toronto I had an immediate Canadian-Ukrainian community. It’s just a culture where my kids can try it in Edmonton or Saskatoon right away. Or the same for Sikh Canadians. networks are national. “

Much of Canada’s claim for refugees comes from civil society, which it describes as a “withdrawal”. Groups of Canadians can join to sponsor refugee families. They must show that they have raised enough money to support the family for a year. This gives the incomers an integrative blow that many other democracies lack. “There is nothing ideological about this approach but it works,” she says.

I point out that some people, notably Jordan Peterson, who is Canadian and who is leading a viral campaign against political correctness, say that multiculturalism has gone too far. They repeat, for example, when Trudeau uses words like “people,” a neologism with which he rebuked a woman last year whose question had included the word “humanity.” They say Trudeau’s government is dependent on signaling virtue. “I think it’s 100 percent unfair,” Freeland rejoins, his voice rising. “The Prime Minister is frankly very progressive. He is honestly a true feminist. For LGBTQ rights are an essential belief, such as indigenous reconciliation. The charge of virtue signaling assumes that you are not actually doing it. “

—-

Chrystia Freeland poses with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to Governor General Julie Payette after being sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 20, 2019.

REUTERS / Blair Gable

There is a rich range of controversy on the subject of Trudeau’s political correctness. Time is short, however. We’ve been talking for almost two hours. Most people in Canada think Freeland is destined to be prime minister. Aware that I’m unlikely to get a direct answer, I tell Freeland that the last time I asked a politician if they coveted the crown was Boris Johnson in a scene interview last April (just three months before replaced Theresa May). “Well, I’m obliged to say there isn’t a vacancy,” Johnson told me. “Exactly,” Freeland says after telling the story. “There is not a vacancy. Canada has a terrific prime minister and we are lucky to have him.”

I suspect that I will stir up more interesting thoughts if I ask Freeland about Vladimir Putin, without an oath. In 2014, Putin banned Freeland from entering Russia in retaliation for Canadian sanctions following his annexation of Crimea. As far as she knows, the ban continues. It is not Putin who wins his fight against liberal democracy, I ask. “Absolutely not,” says Freeland, who has lost all evidence of the evidence. “My opinion about authoritarian regimes in general is that they are very fragile, including Putin’s regime.” Trump is not exactly a friend of the new Ukrainian government, I point out. Logging in Freeland. “we (Canada) are helping as much as we can. “

It then begins in a passionate discussion about the strength of Ukraine’s democracy. A paramedic stops her from saying they are late for another meeting a few blocks away. “For the past two or three years, we – the believers in liberal democracy – have had a rude awakening,” Freeland continues.

“You have to keep watering the garden, the seed every spring and the harvest every fall, and notice that the jungle is breaking. But it’s important to realize that at the end of the day the gardens are much better than the jungles.”

I try to rush a professional skepticism. As a kindergarten fan, I can’t help dealing with the deal. Before Freeland can address another topic, she’s stripped of her helpers. I notice they are proceeding on foot and without security.

Edward Luce is the national editor of FT in the US. This piece was published in The Financial Times on January 24, 2020.

advertisement