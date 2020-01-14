advertisement

Luna Italian cuisine is a landmark in downtown Stuart and has served food for almost three decades. The garlic rolls are legendary.

Menu

Highlights of this classic Italian restaurant and pizzeria include starters, salads, soups, hot and cold saucers, a large selection of pizza, pasta, calzones, stromboli, chicken, beef, sausage, veal, seafood, vegetables and desserts.

the atmosphere

Simple and warm, with a decor reminiscent of the 1970s with its dark orange walls, ceiling lights and upholstered cabins. Italian landscapes characterize the walls and hanging plants abound. There are a few outdoor tables if you prefer the atmosphere of downtown Stuart, and there’s a pickup window where you can order on the go.

Our favorite food / price

Luna is the perfect Italian restaurant known for its soft and chewy garlic rolls that come out of the oven hot and are sprinkled with butter, real garlic pieces and a pinch of parmesan cheese. They accompany starters and salads so that you can try them with every meal. I opted for baked ziti ($ 16.45), a plate of so much tomato and cheese that its smell captivated me before I took a single bite. The Ziti noodles were perfectly al dente and the tomato sauce was spicy and robust. My husband and daughter opted for a 16-inch pepperoni pizza ($ 17.65), perfectly browned with a slightly crunchy crust that tasted of fresh spices. We couldn’t eat everything that was served, and the leftovers tasted even better the next day. It was really a night to enjoy good company and delicious Italian cuisine.

Reason to go

Large portions of delicious, home-made Italian food for a reasonable price. Luna has been a family favorite in downtown Stuart for almost 30 years and, with its hometown flair and authentic cuisine, appeals to all ages and income groups.

service

Our waitress was friendly and quick and looked at us regularly to refill drinks.

noise

Moderate, with lively customer chatter and quiet music playback.

Child friendly

Children have their own menu with delicious appetizers such as cheese pizza, spaghetti or ziti with meatballs, chicken fingers and mozzarella sticks.

