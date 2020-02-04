advertisement

Mayor Elisa Lukwago speaking to the media recently (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago, accused the Ministry of Public Works and Transport of not having consulted him or informed him of the planned importation of 980 buses into the city.

The Tondeka Metro bus initiative, first announced in July 2019, is expected to transport 980 buses by September 2020.

advertisement

But Mr. Lukwago told reporters in Kampala on Monday February 3, 2020 that he had not been officially informed of the project and that he had only seen it in the press.

He wondered how the project fits into the multimodel transport plan for Kampala, whether other stakeholders were included in the process and KCCA’s roles and obligations in the project.

Lukwago accused the ministry of rushing to bring buses without proper planning and wondered if a lesson had been learned from previously stranded businesses.

“You have parked more than 200 buses in Namboole (owned by Pioneer Bus Company). Now bring 980… why bring new ones while others are rotting here? You haven’t solved the problem, ”he added.

KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju said that KCCA was aware of the project and that the Tondeka bus company had met with the KCCA technical team.

“Consultations are underway between the government of Uganda and Tondeka … Each stakeholder will be consulted in due course,” he said.

Ms Susan Kataike, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, also said that she was working with the KCCA technical team and that awareness raising of all stakeholders on the bus project had started.

“There is a master plan for the agglomeration of Kampala … the government is doing a lot of things to relieve congestion in the city, so we should not just focus on the buses,” added Kataike.

comments

advertisement