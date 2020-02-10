advertisement

The Academy Awards have again caused controversy, this time because of their obvious nudge by Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce in the famous “In Memoriam” section.

During the ceremony last night, as in previous years, the Oscars took the time to honor the many talents that were lost in the past year.

Kobe Bryant, Rip Torn, Barbara Hammer, Steve Golin, Diahann Carroll, Agnes Varda, Seymour Cassel, Doris Day and Kirk Douglas were all among those honored in this segment.

You can see Billie Eilish’s appearance below:

Noticeably absent was Luke Perry, who died at the age of 52 last year after suffering a severe stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

Perry not only played in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, but also in several high-profile films, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 8 Seconds and The Fifth Element.

The actor’s absence was particularly evident when you consider that Perry’s last film role was a cameo alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, which was nominated in 10 categories and two awards at the 92nd Academy Awards took.

Perry fans used social media to express their disgust at the Oscars’ decision not to include the actor in their homage, calling them “Bullsh * t”.

One person wrote: “Luke Perry Wasn’t In The Memorial?” He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night !! Disrespectful !! “While another simply said,” What is Luke Perry like who’s not in the in-memorium segment? “

Another wrote: “Wait a minute? Let’s see if I understand that … the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded even though he starred in one of the nominated films?!

Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died of an epileptic seizure in July last year at the age of 20, was also not represented in the tribute segment.

Boyce was known for his work in Disney’s The Descendants and its sequels, and his other work included Adam Sandler – among many other projects – Grown Ups and his sequel.

Skai Jackson, who appeared alongside Boyce on the Disney Channel show Jessie, went on Twitter to express her disappointment at the fact that he was not mentioned. He wrote: “Cameron Boyce?” Why did you forget him It would have been nice if he had been recognized … Smh. “

Other stars that were not mentioned in the homage were Sid Haig, who died in September at the age of 80, The Carol Burnett show star Tim Conway, who died last May at the age of 85, the Oscar-nominated actor Michael J Pollard. who died in November at the age of 80 and Airwolfs Jan-Michael Vincent who died in February at the age of 74.

However, all of these actors – including Perry and Boyce – were included in an “In Memoriam” gallery on the Academy’s website.

