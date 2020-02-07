advertisement

Luka Sabbat set new standards at the amfAR gala in New York on Wednesday evening to support AIDS research. The 22-year-old “adult” actor wore a pair of sky-high platform boots from Rick Owens, complete with a stacked platform and a 3-inch Lucite block heel. He wore the eye-catching boots with wide-leg dress pants, a matching blazer and a deep top for a slim but effortlessly cool look.

Luka Sabbat wears sky-high Rick Owens platform boots at the amfAR Gala 2020 in New York City.

CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock

advertisement

This is not the first time that Sabbath takes gender fluidity into account when making style choices. A look at the star’s Instagram shows how he is wearing chunky cowboy boots, clothing-like silhouettes and even a few colorful eye shadows for a photo shoot with “GQ”.

Luka Sabbat in Rick Owen’s platform boots, wide trousers and matching suit blazer at the amfAR Gala in New York City.

CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock

And it is not alone in the trend. Sabbat is one of the growing number of male celebrities who have opted for elegant shoe models thanks to designers such as Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. Swae Lee recently wore a pair of high-heeled Giuseppe Zanotti boots for the Grammys, while Harry Styles, Billy Porter, and Timothée Chalamet are known for reaching for high styles both on the red carpet and off the red carpet.

Take a look at all arrivals on the red carpet at the amfAR gala.

Want more?

A look back at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW shows

Billy Porter’s stylist at a red carpet marathon – and what to expect at Oscars Night

Rihanna’s latest drop has the boots you’ll wear every day

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement