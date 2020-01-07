advertisement

DALLAS – It was not the 38 points, the 11 rebounds or Luka Doncic’s 10 assists that impressed his coach the most on Monday evening.

It was his attitude. But the production didn’t hurt either.

Doncic scored 21 points in the third quarter and had his NBA-leading 11th triple double of the season to take the Dallas Mavericks past the Chicago Bulls 118-110 on Monday night.

Doncic scored 17 of the Mavs’ 19 points in the final of 5:35 of the third to end the draw so far. His 3 gave Dallas a 72-69 lead that he would not be without.

“I thought tonight the most impressive thing about his game was his demeanor, disposition, and demeanor,” said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. “Teams send athletic guys to be physical and beat him, and he’s really prudent.”

For the second time this season, the 20-year-old scored at least 20 goals in a quarter.

He hit three three over this crucial route and scored four more goals on the way to the basket, including a rainbow floater that was stored in the foul. His only mistake was the missed free throw.

“For me, all that matters is that we have to win,” said Doncic. “We needed the win that came from a loss (in extra time against Charlotte on Saturday) that we should have won. My team helps a lot. We played hard from start to finish and it has to be that way. “

Dwight Powell added 16 points for Dallas in 6v6 shooting from the ground and 4v4 from the line. The Mavericks played without Kristaps Porzingis for the fourth time in a row due to pain in the right knee.

Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 26 points and started the game despite having sprained his left ankle against Boston on Saturday night.

“I was proud that Markkanen prevailed. (He) played out his heart, ”said Chicago coach Jim Boylen. “I thought our boys played really hard, competed.”

Chicago stayed close throughout the game, even after losing striker Wendell Carter Jr. 8:25 in the third quarter with a sprain on the right ankle.

Chicago made a quick 10-2 run after Carter’s injury and equalized with 69 points before Doncic took the lead.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Tomas Satoransky had 14 assists in his career. Chandler Hutchison played for the first time since November 27 and recovered from a right shoulder sprain. … Chicago fell to 1-15 against teams over .500 this season.

Mavericks: Reserve striker Ryan Broekhoff works with a group of his Australian NBA and G League colleagues to raise money for those affected by the bush fires in his home country. “There is a small group (Australians in the NBA) and we are all very close,” said Broekhoff. “It’s a way of us to do something to raise awareness and receive donations.”… J.J. Barea played his 619th game for the Mavs, finishing sixth in franchise history.

An ankle for an ankle

Markkanen was upgraded from doubtful to questionable during the bulls shootaround and then tested on the ankle in warm-up.

“I warmed up and it felt pretty good,” said Markkanen. “I wasn’t in a lot of pain. I have to fight my way through. I know how much pain I can take.”

But in the third quarter, the Bulls suffered another ankle injury. Carter fell after clumsily landing on Powell’s foot ascending for a layup. Carter, who played 44 games last year due to a thumb operation, was brought off in a wheelchair. X-rays were negative.

HARD AWAY RETURN

After the return of Tim Hardaway Jr., who missed the last three games with a left thigh strain, Dallas got a big boost. Hardaway scored three 3 14 points in the first quarter 5-on-5. Carlisle limited his minutes and Hardaway finished with 15 points in 21 minutes.

“I’m glad I was able to make an impression and play on the offensive,” said Hardaway. “I credit the boys. They found me phenomenally and made it easy for me to knock down shots. “

NEXT

Celtics: Wednesday at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mavericks: Host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

