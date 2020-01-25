advertisement

DALLAS – Luka Doncic will be the youngest all-star starter since LeBron James, another connection between the sensation in Dallas and the player he grew up as an admirer, even when he was playing pro-ball in Spain when he was 16.

Now 20-year-old Doncic is waiting to see who hits James as the # 1 leader before the other captain – Doncic’s European compatriot and 2019 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee – has a choice.

“No, I don’t think I will,” said the rookie of 2019 with a laugh when asked if he thought he would be the Los Angeles Lakers star’s first choice.

All that matters to the Mavericks is that Doncic headed their draft board in 2018 and that two players made All Star starts in their second season to achieve the third overall win. Atlanta’s Trae Young was one of the five Eastern Conference players elected.

Doncic leads the NBA with 12 triple doubles – two more than James. His next triple double will bring Jason Kidd’s franchise career record of 21 points. Doncic is scheduled for his 113th game in Utah on Saturday. Kidds 21st came in his 432nd game with Dallas.

“It’s out of this world,” said coach Rick Carlisle. “His focus is on winning. It’s not about statistics. However, the statistical aspect of it is something that is widespread and flying around on social media at a frantic pace. “

Doncic almost had to be a captain of James, falling just 163,724 votes behind the 16x All-Star total of 6,275,459.

Like Doncic, James made his first all-star game as a starter in its second season. That was in 2005, not long before Doncic’s sixth birthday. James was 20 years old, 52 days old for this game in Denver.

Doncic will be 12 days before his 21st birthday when he plays in Chicago next to 35-year-old James on February 16.

“It would be amazing,” said Doncic after celebrating the All-Star news with 27 points, nine assists and six rebounds in Thursday’s 133-125 win in Portland. “Everyone knows what LeBron means to me. It would be something special for me. “

For everything he did to almost unanimously choose Young for the rookie award, Doncic has improved most aspects of his game in his second year.

The Slovenian point guard has demonstrated what the Mavericks believed: his experience as a professional at Real Madrid would be reflected in the NBA.

“He’s had a damn good career in those 18 months,” said Doc Rivers, LA Clippers coach. “I was joking today if they are so good, they seem to have been there for five years.

“He and probably six others have MVP years and that’s impressive considering how young he is and what he’s doing for this franchise.”

Doncic’s arrival on the all-star stage occurs in Dallas’ first season without Dirk Nowitzki, who set an NBA record by playing all 21 of his seasons with the Mavericks.

The great German and most successful European player in NBA history was the youngest all-star starter for Dallas and made the second of his two starts in 2010. However, the 7-foot was a replacement on both occasions. Kidd is the only player who voted to start at the Mavericks, even in his second year in 1996.

“The numbers he’s got at his age are difficult to correlate,” said Portland coach Terry Stotts, who worked as an assistant in Dallas for four years during the Nowitzki era.

“He handles the ball so well. He hires his teammates. Obviously he’s taking what the games bring him, whether it’s a goal or a pass, and his rebound from that position is phenomenal. “

For the first time, Doncic will soon be hiring teammates who are of equal rank. In addition to Doncic and James, the other starters of the Western Conference are Houston Harden, Lakers Anthony Davis and Clippers Kawhi Leonard.

“It’s surprising because it’s his second year, but I don’t think it is very surprising if you just look at his game,” said Rivers. “If you just stick to his play, there is no doubt that he deserves to start.”

For the Mavericks, this is just the beginning.

