advertisement

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has talked about his future at the club and seems confident he will sign a new deal with the champions.

The current international Uruguayan deal lasts until the summer of 2021 by which time he will be 34, but he told Sport he could stay at Camp Nou for even longer.

“I’m very happy at the club. I’ve always given myself the utmost,” he said.

advertisement

“Statistics and numbers support me, I think I’m in charge and when it comes to [contract] talks, we’ll get to a good place.”

Source | sport

Suarez has 13 goals in 21 appearances for Barca this season, but will celebrate his 33rd birthday in January and is clearly heading towards the end of his career.

There has been much talk of Barca signing a replacement, with Lautaro Martinez often cited, but the club are likely to wait until the summer to strengthen.

advertisement