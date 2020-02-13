A new record price for a Luing bull was set when the Xenon Nunnerie sold 25,000 gn during the spring sale of the breed to Wallets Mart Castle Douglas.

Proposed by the MacArthurs de la Nunnerie, Elvanfoot, Biggar, Xenon is a son born in April 2018 from the Finlarg Tornado of 17,000 g, from a dam in the Nunnerie Magnus.

He sold to T Renwick & Sons, Craig Douglas, Selkirk.

Benhar Xerox of Robert McNee Ltd, Woodend Farm, Armadale also counted 14,000 gn for the other main prizes.

Son of Benhar Lennox in April 2018, he sold to the Simmers in Backmuir, Keith.

The next best at 10,000 gn was Finlarg Xplosion, born in April 2018, by Lammermuir Tremendous, of Robert and Hazel McNee, Over Finlarg, Tealing, Dundee. He sold to Kedzlie Farms, Galashiels.

In total, a liquidation rate of 94% was reached in the bulls section and 31 were sold for an average of £ 6,158, compared to £ 5,944 for 28 sold in February last year.

Meanwhile, the calf champion pair pair, judged by Alan Cowens, Philiphaugh and Selkirk, was awarded to a duo from Robert McNee’s Behard herd. They sold to SK & S Brown, Woodmarsh, North Bradley for 2500 gn.

The highest price in the calf heifer section was 2,600 gn for another entry from Robert McNee, also sold to SK & S Brown.

The average for 31 lots was £ 1,700, down from £ 2,296 for the 22 sold at last year’s auction.

In the bull heifer section, the prize for the pair of champions went to D & A Barr, Milkieston Farm, Eddleston, Peebles. They then sold 2,400 gn to the Simmers of Backmuir.

The reserve champion prize was awarded to a pair of MM. W Graham, Craigdarroch, Sanquhar, Dumfries. They sold for the highest price of 2,600gn to M Halligan & Burke, Stewartson.

A total of 85 taurine heifers sold for an average of £ 1,691 compared to 160 last year for £ 1,605.