The U.S. Air Force announced that it was investigating the cause of death of two soldiers at a German base last week.

Airman 1st Class Xavier Leaphart and Airman 1st Class Aziess Whitehurst were found unresponsive in a dormitory of the West German Air Force Base Spangdahlem on January 9, a statement by the Air Force said. They were pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

They were assigned to the 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron under the 52nd Fighter Squadron.

“It is always very difficult to lose valued members of our team,” said Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing Commander. “Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and families affected by this tragedy.”

“The cause of death is still under investigation,” said Air Force spokeswoman Valerie Seeley. “More information will be released as it becomes available.”

Seeley said that there were no other base members in the dormitory and no roommates. No further details of her death have been released.

Leaphart is survived by his father Malik Muhammad and mother Pamela Leaphart, the Air Force said. Whitehurst is survived by his father and mother, Davin and Maria Whitehurst.

The Spangdahlem Air Force Base is a NATO air base with the Air Force as a tenant, which was built between 1951 and 1953 near the city of Spangdahlem.

“This base / wing is an installation of the US Air Force in Europe, a main command of the US Air Force and also the air component of the US European Command, a single command of the Department of Defense,” the website said.

