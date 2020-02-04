advertisement

It was a long wait to get news about episode 11 of season two of The Rookie, but we’re now at the point where some of the first details are revealed! This upcoming episode of February 23 is titled “Day of Death” and focuses on the desperate search for Lucy Chen. She was in a life-threatening situation at the end of the first half of the season, and since then we have had to sit down, wait and speculate.

But will this wait turn out to be very worthwhile? We hope this is possible, but it turns out that more than one character is in danger over the course of the hour. The recently released episode 11 of The Rookie, season 2, provides almost all of the evidence you need:

“Day of Death” – Officer Nolan and the entire team are desperate to find Officer Chen’s rescue and must try to get Rosalind to help them find them. After discovering that Wesley is passed out over a dangerous cocktail of alcohol and pills, Officer Lopez is forced to keep him close when Return from The Rookie, which airs on Sunday, FEB. 23 (10: 00-11: 00 a.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app, and Hulu.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we at least hope for answers to Chen’s condition – what’s going on with Wesley meanwhile feels like something that may last a bit longer. Addictions and pills / alcohol are not the kind of thing that go away in a short amount of time.

All in all, this episode is expected to be mostly about education and learning. To be precise, these characters learn a bit more about the various needs that can come from unexpected places. You prepare for anything when you put on a badge, but then there are things that can surprise you in the worst way.

What do you want to see when it comes to episode 11 of season two of The Rookie? Make sure you share the comments with others and keep up to date with the latest news. (Photo: ABC.)

