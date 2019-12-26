advertisement

Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

A happy impact and a flash of class made the difference for Tottenham. It was mostly a messy, uneven display, and José Mourinho was grateful to have a finisher in his ranks who was as ruthless as Harry Kane. Kane’s equalizer came when a loose goal came in his way, giving him the chance to break the frustration in the stands and the points belonged to Spurs when Dele Alli scored an otherwise ineffective performance with a nice winning goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion, who will look back on the moment when Aaron Connolly missed a great chance to double his lead early in the second half, felt tough. But Graham Potter’s team has won a victory in the last nine games for a reason. Spores were of higher quality in the last third. Alli’s inspiration dominated the game and there was also an impressive appearance from Christian Eriksen, who reminded that Spurs would not find it easy to replace his creativity when he left during the January transfer window.

advertisement

It was a great win for a team that finished in the top four in the race. It was a difficult day for Spurs, who are still investigating the racist abuse of Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger last Sunday, and their game was riddled with mistakes from the start. There was no current, no joke, though Mourinho tried to shake things up after his team’s shock against Chelsea. Harry Winks came into play for Eric Dier, and the suspension of Son Heung-min meant that Ryan Sessegnon started in the first division, replaced by Giovani Lo Celso in the 56th minute after he left Fulham.

There was intrigue in the Spurs lineup. It was hard not to see the decision to play Sessegnon’s inexperience over Eriksen as a clear sign that Mourinho wanted to get rid of the Danes, and there were many raised eyebrows at Tanguy Ndombele that didn’t even deserve a place on the bench. Given the £ 53.8 million midfielder to choose from, he felt he was left out.

The problem with leaving out Ndombele was that Spurs hardly resembled a team that didn’t need to buy records. Their football was clumsy and Brighton, who mimicked Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 system, played better football in the opening phase. There was always room for left-back Bernardo, and his combination with Aaron Mooy caused problems for position suspect Serge Aurier. Connolly was a plague on its own, and the guests threatened in the 12th minute when Steven Alzate was forced from long range to make a long range shot by Paulo Gazzaniga.

The spurs looked dull even though they thought they were in the lead in the 24th minute. Winks, determined to show that his ability to play a game from deep down made him a better bet in the middle than Dier, lifted a nice pass over the top. Kane threw the ball behind Mat Ryan, Brighton’s goalkeeper, and for a brief moment Spurs felt the tension lift – until a VAR check showed the striker was offside.

The home fans howled in frustration and the discomfort deepened. The danger was great when Winks, who was banned from traveling to Norwich on Saturday, spotted Ezequiel Schelotto on the right. The delivery from Pascal Gross was strong and Adam Webster rumbled unchallenged, climbed higher than anyone else in white and caused a header beyond Gazzaniga.

The spurs were booed during the break and were lucky enough not to fall behind at the beginning of the second half. Bernardo flanked from the left, but Connolly misunderstood everything after stealing between Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sánchez. The striker had timed his jump wrong and the ball fell far from his shoulder.

It wasn’t long before Kane showed Connolly how to cope. Even then, the Spurs captain’s compensation was due to Brighton’s rare negligence. Webster’s hard touch bounced off Stephens and ran to Kane, who slammed the rebound home after Ryan saved his first attempt.

Brighton, who was without Lewis Dunk on the defensive, continued to show ambition and almost restored his lead when Gross tested Gazzaniga with a thundering free kick. But when Winks gave way to Eriksen, who played a crucial role in the decisive goal, Spurs finally found some serenity. Eriksen dropped low to select Aurier, and when the right-back cushioned the ball, he left Alli to surprise Ryan with a wonderful finish.

– Guardian

advertisement