San Miguel Alab Pilipinas coach Jimmy Alapag said nothing after his squad averted a fourth-quarter collapse against the last team of the 10th season of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) on Sunday evening.

“We should lose tonight,” said a relieved Alapag to reporters after Alab left the Santa Rosa Sports Complex with a 82:75 win over Saigon Heat for the ninth time in 14 games.

“Nobody on our side played well in the second half. Saigon outperformed us with just one import, and we are lucky to have gotten away with the win. “In the second half, Alab almost wasted a lead of 23 points when Saigon had returned to four points (75-79) with 40 points. Sam Thompson’s seconds remain with two fouls.

Sam Deguaras Dunk with 34 seconds of restored order for Alab, which is now in second place behind Mono Vampire from Thailand.

“This was the story of our season at the time,” said Alapag. “We just can’t keep playing at a high level. We cannot go up and down because you will lose to the good teams in the league. The great teams find a way to be consistent. “

Alapag said they are still open to the possibility of getting Justin Brownlee to go on another business trip. Nick King ended up with 26 points for Alab, but another reinforcement, Prince Williams, ended up with only two points.

“We need to discuss this,” said Alapag when Brownlee returned. “I need to ask management about its availability.”

King and Jeremiah Gray made a fiery start to Alab. After losing to the Kuala Lumpur Dragons last Tuesday, King recorded 20 of his 26 points in the first half, while his import colleague Deguara finished with 15 points.

King grabbed 12 boards and got four steals, while Jason Brickman ended up with 14 assists.

Gray also scored 13 points, including seven in the first quarter when Alab took a two-digit lead for the first time with a 21:10 lead over Jordan Heading’s three-point lead.

The lead increased to 23 when Gray scored a 60:37 lead for Alab in the third player’s 6:01 final score. INQ

