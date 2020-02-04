advertisement

MacGyver Season 4 premiered on CBS this Friday and we already have a good feeling that these upcoming episodes are great. You will be everything you loved in the first three seasons and more as we will see more ongoing stories, great drama, but also humor, undercover missions and high stakes. There are 22 episodes that should be the perfect evolution of Angus MacGyver’s journey.

Why are we so confident? For the most part because Lucas Till is! We talked to him about the new season this week and he was very excited about the storylines, the mix of genres and the start of working with Henry Ian Cusick, the regular player of the new series, as Russ Taylor. Take a look at our interview with Lucas.

CarterMatt – Was it weird this year not being able to see the show while filming? I know that you are deep inside now

To be honest, it was pretty demoralizing (laughs). I was actually able to pre-view and watch some of the episodes – unfinished, but still. I was like ‘wow! That is really good. “It used to be nice to watch them as we walked on. We haven’t done this this year, but it was great as we took more time to finish it in post-production. I really think they are well received!

When you started filming last summer, you really thought you were only doing 13 (episodes), right?

Yes. I thought this could be my last season at 13. It was weird – I had my head wrapped around 22 (first after the renewal), then wrapped around 13 and now we’re doing 22 again (laughs)). It’s the most fun job I’ve had in my entire life. We really got a nice groove and that comes through at work. I liked it earlier, but this year it is even better in every way.

Is part of it just because you have a good relationship with everyone after the past few years?

YES. That’s it. We’re finally getting the show to where I wanted it to look. We are perfectly balanced between action, drama and comedy. We’re funny, but a lot is at stake now.

At the end of season three, Mac lost someone he loved in Charlie. Does that still weigh him?

Oh, you will see a lot of this emotional tribute this season. We have this one amazing, funny episode that is just getting serious. We have a really big bad guy this season and we’re a bit serial, especially with the first thirteen. It’s something people want to watch over time instead of missing one and not having to worry. For the first thirteen you want to see what happens.

Meet up with the authors at the end of season three and get a good idea of ​​what’s next or what you’d like to see next?

I’ll find out in July when we start filming. Peter (Lenkov) knows what he’s doing and Terry Matalas (new co-showrunner) really knows what he’s doing. You throw the ball and I catch it. I just want to reaffirm positively what you are already doing because it is difficult to write a season with 22 episodes.

I’m so excited that Henry Ian Cusick comes on board – part of it is the massive Lost fan in me, but I loved a lot of the things he did. What is he bringing to the show this year?

He’s so great, man. He immediately became part of the family and he is everything you could want from someone who comes to a regular series. There’s no attitude, no talent, and it’s really fun to be around. The character he plays (Russ) is manic. It has pareidolia where you can see patterns in everything. Sometimes it helps you at work. In other cases, it is paranoia.

When I found out that he had joined the show, I was on an Alaska cruise and thought, “Why do I know this guy?” My buddy was a huge Lost fan and he said, “Dude, don’t you know Desmond ?!” It is a sacrilege! “Many people loved him. Tristin (Mays) said,” Oh my god, can I work with Desmond? “He’s so good.

The trailer for the start of the season almost shows a professor MacGyver teaching. Is there any other energy there?

There is a little bit of other energy! Everything just got better. There are more details, more levels and more things without people having to forego it. This is my food and how I describe it to people.

Is there real-time information about Mac’s private life here? I can’t even imagine having friends or being outside of the Phoenix with everything he’s up to.

I can refer to that. The show is exactly the same number of hours. There is no time for anything – I can see my family because I am in Atlanta, but it is very relatable.

We touch it – I just don’t know if we will explore an outside life because there is none (laughs). It’s really funny how art sometimes imitates life.

So are there some familiar faces that will return to the series from the past?

Tate Donovan is definitely coming back – there are some other well-known characters, but I don’t want to spoil the surprise.

One of my favorite parts of the show is the relationship between Bozer and Mac, especially since there was something that was beyond the Phoenix at first. Will we see more of it?

We do a little bit of it – we actually only shot a few of them. We have some important things – sometimes it’s difficult to answer questions because we really can’t say anything.

You said earlier that you’re concerned that this could be the last season with 13 episodes – do you feel safer now that it’s 22?

Yes. It’s up to CBS, but they gave us a full order after saying they only gave us thirteen. That is a pretty good sign. That was what we were – CBS was like “No, you don’t get a full season – just kidding!” That was the plan all the time because we knew you were so good! “(Laughs) That’s how I feel.

Can you do a lot of undercover stuff this season? I am sure that it is fun as an actor. You can play a few different characters and still work with the same people!

I learned Portuguese this season, and at the beginning of the year I did a lot of German – I was a Russian police officer recently (laughs). It is so much fun. We can do so many different things this season.

I know we saw Five-0 directing Alex (O’Loughlin) on Hawaii. Is that something you’ve been thinking about?

It’s one of the things I don’t think I would ever do unless it is two seasons from now on. I really want to be prepared. The crew really want me to direct. The camera teams said, “We will guide you through the things you don’t think you are confident of.” I did it twice (The 100). “

It’s something I’ve thought about, but it’s a lot, and when I’m on a break, I think about work last (laughs). You need to shoot your episode first so you can prepare it right away. This would require additional preparation time.

