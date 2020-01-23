advertisement

Bucks County High School Bowling Roundup: January 22nd

North Penn 4, Plymouth Whitemarsh 0: Lucas Francis rolled his second perfect game of the season, setting the tone for PW’s Knights’ Sweep on Tuesday. Francis ended the series with 767 with 300, 243 and 224 points.

North Penn 4, Dock Mennonite 0: On Wednesday, Lucas Francis and Martin Grace led the knights with 670 and 664 points, respectively. Francis matched games 227, 238 and 205, while Grace shook off a 164 with 246 and 254 in the first two games in the first game.

Dock’s best finisher was Adam Berry with a 513 series, including a 216 in the third game.

GIRL BOWLING

Dock Mennonite 4, North Penn 0: The pioneer Cassidy Williams had the top three games for her teams, 150, 223 and 171 for an outstanding series of 544, Ria Chu was second in the team with a series of 353.

For North Penn, Jennifer Snyder led the way with a 445, including series grades 139, 144 and 162.

